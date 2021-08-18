Save 45% on Meldaproduction MEssentialsFXBundle + FREE MSuperLooper

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the MEssentialsFXBundle by Meldaproduction, a collection of 9 essential tools for production, mixing and mastering. Melda has picked the most important plugins from their huge arsenal and put them into a single cost-effective bundle, which contains everything you need to produce, mix and master music efficiently and with ultimate audio quality. High speed, simplicity, crystal clear sound and minimal noise level is the standard output from every MeldaProduction plugin.