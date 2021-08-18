Cancel
Computers

Save 45% on Meldaproduction MEssentialsFXBundle + FREE MSuperLooper

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the MEssentialsFXBundle by Meldaproduction, a collection of 9 essential tools for production, mixing and mastering. Melda has picked the most important plugins from their huge arsenal and put them into a single cost-effective bundle, which contains everything you need to produce, mix and master music efficiently and with ultimate audio quality. High speed, simplicity, crystal clear sound and minimal noise level is the standard output from every MeldaProduction plugin.

Guitarpremierguitar.com

Reddick Guitars Introduces the Voyager Modular Guitar

After years of development, Reddick Guitars is releasing the patented Voyager Modular Guitar, which represents a significant step forward in electric guitar technology. Voyager features interchangeable pickup and control modules, which swap in seconds, onstage and tool-free, without the need to mute the amplifier. This eliminates the need for a player to bring multiple guitars to a gig or session in order to access a range of tones, making it ideal for players who perform a variety of styles.
Computersrekkerd.org

MMorph audio morphing plugin by Meldaproduction on sale at 60% OFF

Plugin Boutique is offering an exclusive 60% discount on the unique MMorph audio plugin that lets you morph between two audio sources. Designed for composers, producers and DJs who really want to be creative, MMorph sounds unbelievable, is extremely versatile and insanely fast. Unlike simple cross-fading, which is just like...
Computersrekkerd.org

Chord Prism MIDI plugin by Mozaic Beats on sale at 33% OFF

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on the Chord Prism plugin by Mosaic Beats, a VSTi & AU MIDI processor that allows you to create your own professional-sounding basslines, melodies and arpeggios over any chord progression. Chord Prism features. Chord Generator: Play one finger chords from any Key or...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Make Me Scream distortion & saturation plugin on sale for $5.90 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Make Me Scream two-stage saturation effect with 4 different distortion types and 4 alternate timbre modes. In a world with so many options for distortion and saturation, where do you turn when you want an effect that really slams? W.A. Production have the solution to your saturation search, with Make Me Scream.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Space-Saving Mobile Chargers

The PlugBug Slim USB-C Charger is a flatpack power solution for mobile technology users in need of a better way to keep equipment ready for use without having to keep an array of bulky chargers on hand. The charger from Twelve South features an ultra-slim construction that is compete with...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Tokyo Dawn Labs plugins up to 50% OFF (dynamic processors, EQs)

Plugin Boutique has launched a Summer Sale on Tokyo Dawn Labs, offering a discount on its audio plugins for the next few days. Save up to 50% off the entire range of professional dynamic processors, EQs and mastering tools from Tokyo Dawn Labs. The sale includes:. Molot GE characterful dynamic...
Shoppingrekkerd.org

Save 80% on SOR Ultimate Bundle: 33 packs with over 39 GB of samples

Resonance Sound has launched a promotion on SOR Ultimate Bundle, offering 80% off on the collection comprising all sample packs by Sounds Of Revolution. The bundle includes over 39 GB content, with nearly 28,000 samples. SOR is mostly known for his high-end sample series, it’s probably safe to say that...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Sounds 2 Inspire releases Levitation Bundle for DS Thorn

Sounds 2 Inspire has announced the release of a collection of presets for the Thorn software synthesizer by DS Audio. Levitation Bundle comprises the Digital Heresy and Invisible Landscapes soundsets for a total of 350 presets. Hundreds of lush pads, evolving pads, layered pads, dark ambiences, poly leads, keys bells...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

ZenSound releases Nord soundset for u-he Zebra synthesizer

ZenSound has announced the release of a collection of 180 new patches for the Zebra2 software synthesizer by u-he. Nord features high quality synth patches inspired by the Nordic Noir series and film genre, such as the music of Hildur Gudnadottir (Trapped), Petur Thor (The Valhalla Murders), Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow (Anihilation), Ben Frost (Dark), Ludwig Goranson (Tenet).
Computersrekkerd.org

Pancz multiband transient shaper by Oversampled Plugins

Oversampled Plugins has recently released its new multi-band transient shaper effect plugin. Pancz features a precisely selected combination of tools to give you control over your sound. Pancz is an audio plugin equipped with a powerful multiband transient shaper, clipping tool, precise waveform analyzer and additional tone manipulation effects. It...
Computersrekkerd.org

SNFK Music releases GlowComp free compressor effect plugin

SNFK Music has announced the release of GlowComp, a versatile stereo bus compressor plugin designed for processing a large variety of instruments. It is very gentle on dynamics and helps glue multiple instruments together. GlowComp features. Input / Output parameters: Push the compressor by making the input louder (which will...
Musicrekkerd.org

Producertech launches Alt Pop Production Techniques course by Ellie Dixon

Producertech has launched its new tutorial course Alt Pop Production Techniques by two-time winner of the NMG Best Female Solo Award Ellie Dixon, who has been featured on BBC 6 Music, ITV News and Glamour Magazine YouTube Channel. Able to make Alternative Pop that captures the minds and hearts of...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Ancore Sounds releases MIDNIGHT Synthwave Vital Soundset

ADSR Sounds has launched a new sound pack from Ancore Sounds. MIDNIGHT Retro Synthwave features a collection of 72 presets for the Vital software synthesizer, geared towards the sound of the 70s and 80s. We have created a truly revolutionary package that can inspire you over and over again because...
Computersrekkerd.org

Summer Sale: Get 25% OFF BOOM Library audio plugins

Plugin Boutique has announced a promotion on BOOM Library, offering a 25% discount on a selection of audio plugins for the next few days. Enforcer bass plugin that adds irresistible punch, powerful body and a rigorous low-end bass impulse to your samples. EnRage highly addictive multi-modular FX processing tool that...
Musicrekkerd.org

Spitfire Audio releases The Pool Project by Oliver Patrice Weder

Spitfire Audio has launched its new sample library The Pool Project, a toolkit of transportive textures by Oliver Patrice Weder. Breathe new life into your compositions with this versatile toolkit of unique timbres, created by contemporary composer, Oliver Patrice Weder. For his second sample library, the expert sound curator has recorded a wide variety of instruments and techniques in the remarkable setting of a reverberant pool house — surrounded and inspired by nature.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

LFO Store releases Cinematica Vol. 3 soundset for Korg Wavestate

LFO Store has announced the release of Cinematica Vol. 3, a new collection of patches for the Wavestate wave sequencing synthesizer from Korg. By Nick Klimenko aka Chronos, a creator of “Organica” for Waldorf Blofeld & “WS Universe” for Korg Wavestation & Anton Sacral Reason author “Stratosphere” for Wavestate. The third part of the series is devoted to organic & motion sounds ready to go in your action track.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Save 64% on Elkatwin Retro Synth sample library by Xtant Audio

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on the Elkatwin 61 retro synthesizer sample library for Kontakt by Xtant Audio. The Elkatwin 61 is an Italian analogue synthesizer, considered a great string machine amongst enthusiasts and now available as an easy to use Kontakt 5 instrument. This library contains over...
Technologyrekkerd.org

W.A. Production launches Savage Dubstep & Riddim Bundle 3

W.A. Production has announced its latest value collection Savage Dubstep & Riddim Bundle 3, containing 5 sound packs, 3 DAW templates and a tutorial course at 93% off the regular price. We’ve packed a fantastic selection of some of our best products, templates, and video courses into one incredible package.
Technologyrekkerd.org

Soundiron launches Kalimba 3.0 sample library for Kontakt

Soundiron has updated the Kalimba instrument library for Kontakt to version 3.0, bringing the beautiful instrument to a new level with remastered samples and fresh new look. It has a humble, melodious percussive sound with a marimba-like warmth and tonal body. It includes kalimbas recorded in 3 different environments: Close and Dry, at medium distance in a small bright chamber, and in a large, long linear hall, at both close (1 meter) and far (15 meters) microphone distances.

