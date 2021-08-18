Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Volkswagen's Mexico unit says strikes deal with union for 5.5% salary rise

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034AO0_0bV6mBBR00
A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG's (VOWG_p.DE) Mexico unit said on Wednesday that it had agreed with a workers' union to a 5.5% salary increase.

The deal with the Independent Union of Volkswagen Automotive Industry Workers (SITIAVW), also included a 1% increase to workers' savings funds, the company said in a statement.

The agreement was reached in "an environment of challenges, where the automotive industry struggles to keep its recovery going after more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, and in the face of the semiconductor (chip) shortage," Volkswagen said.

Volkswagen is one of several automakers, including General Motors Co(GM.N), Ford Motor Co (F.N)and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), that were forced to cut production this year due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, which was caused by factors including a rise in demand for electronic devices during the pandemic and a fast recovery in auto markets.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

167K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Ag#Mexico#Gm#Ag#The Independent Union#General Motors Co#Ford Motor Co Lrb F N#Toyota Motor Corp Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Mexico City
Related
BusinessEntrepreneur

GM Seeks $1 Billion Compensation From LG Chem For Chevy Bolt Recall

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) wants LG Chem Ltd (KRX:051910) to reimburse $1 billion in estimated losses for the costly battery defects in the Chevy Bolt. The car manufacturer had announced on Friday a third recall of the popular electric model. Costly Recall. The announcement comes just days after GM had...
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

A New Sector Of Automotive Manufacturing Is Booming

Automakers are struggling to keep plants open and meet the demand for new cars as the pandemic continues to be problematic, in addition to the massive semiconductor chip shortage that's affecting everyone from General Motors - which is parking its pickups in parking lots waiting for chips - to Toyota. But there's one industry still raking in the dough: the manufacturers that supply the robots building electric vehicles.
Economyinvesting.com

LG Chem Shares Slide as GM Expands Electric Vehicles Recall

Investing.com – LG Chem Ltd . (KS:051915) shares slid nearly 10% after General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) said it would recall around 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles fitted with the South Korean company’s batteries. LG Chem shares slid 8.13% to KRW367,500 ($312.39) by 12:05 AM ET (4:05 AM GMT). GM expanded...
Businessdallassun.com

FADA wants exit regulation for foreign auto manufacturers

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Automobile dealers' body the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Tuesday urged Heavy Industry Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey to frame exit rules for Auto Manufacturers citing the reason for India exit of world top auto manufacturing company General Motors. Talking to ANI...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

S.Korea's LG Chem shares dive on GM electric car recall

SEOUL (Reuters) -LG Chem Ltd shares closed down 11.1% on Monday after General Motors Co said it would recall an extra 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt cars that use the South Korean firm's batteries, months after a similar recall by Hyundai Motor Co. GM on Friday expanded its recall of Bolt electric...
Businesskdal610.com

Mazda restructures China car joint venture with Changan, FAW

TOKYO/BEIJING (Reuters) – Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp said on Tuesday it and two Chinese partners have agreed to form a new venture in which it will have a 47.5% stake. State-owned Chongqing Changan Automobile will also hold 47.5% of the new joint venture, Changan Mazda Automobile Co Ltd (CMA)....
Economyinvesting.com

GM Falls on Stopping Sales of Bolt EVs After Another Recall

Investing.com – General Motors stock (NYSE:GM) traded 2.4% lower in Monday’s premarket following the company’s decision to suspend sales of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles after it ordered another recall of the automobile due to the risk of fires from the high-voltage battery pack. The carmaker will take a $1...
Labor Issueskitco.com

GM workers in Mexico defeat union in first test of US trade deal

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Workers at a General Motors pickup plant in the central Mexican city of Silao have voted to scrap their collective contract, opening the door for them to oust one of Mexico's largest labor organizations as their union in a historic move. The vote marked...
Port Gamble, WAkitsapdailynews.com

PGST and Rayonier strike a deal

The Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe reached a deal with Rayonier, and its subsidiary Raydient, purchasing 18.4 acres of a conservation easement on the Pope & Talbot Mill site. The purchase of this easement will prevent development on the site as well as set into motion a new restoration process. It will also allow for public access to parts of the old mill site, making it a unique amenity to the town’s New England charm, officials said.
Industrymining.com

Coal india unions seek 50% rise in staff salaries in early talks

Trade unions at Coal India Ltd., the world’s largest miner of the fuel, have demanded a 50% increase in workers’ wages, potentially pushing up costs of the fuel that helps produce more than two-thirds of India’s electricity. The demand is backed by expectations for rising profits in coming years amid...
IndustryPosted by
IBTimes

BHP Strikes Deal With Chilean Union Over Copper Mine Strike

Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP has reached a deal with the workers' union at the world's biggest copper mine, in Chile, which could prevent them going on strike, the company said in a statement. Workers at the Escondida mine had announced 10 days ago their intention to strike after insisting their...
Labor Issuesmining.com

Chile’s Caserones mine regrets union strike, open to talks

Minera Lumina Copper said on Tuesday it regretted a decision by workers at its Caserones mine in Chile to abandon contract talks and walk off the job, suggesting the two parties were still far from reaching a deal after the first day of a strike. The union said on Monday...
Industryspglobal.com

Third union joins strike at Codelco's Andina copper mine in Chile

A third group of workers at Codelco's Andina copper mine in central Chile walked out Aug. 17, lifting the number of workers on strike at the division to over a thousand, the state-owned mining company said. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Members of...
Labor Issuesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Escondida union accepts salary offer and avoids strike

(Bloomberg) – BHP Group workers in Chile voted to accept a final wage proposal, avoiding a strike at the world’s largest copper mine that threatened to cause further shortages in the metals markets. Most members of Minera Escondida’s main union agreed to the terms of a three-year contract set out...
Munster, INNWI.com

Teamsters union resolves strike with Pepsi

MUNSTER — After six weeks, the Teamsters union and Pepsi have reached an agreement ending the strike at the bottling plant in Munster. The two sides agreed to a new contract after weeks of negotiations. Workers went on strike at the plant at 9300 Calumet Ave. over health care premiums that would have risen from $14 a week to more than $80 a week by 2025.

Comments / 0

Community Policy