If you're planning on playing with your friends, you're going to need to know about this... Cold Iron Studios' upcoming release - Aliens Fireteam Elite - looks like the Alien game fans have wanted for a long time. Alien Isolation was decent, but Colonial Marines fell flat when tasked with offering a more action-packed take on the franchise. It wasn't the worst, but Ridley Scott's iconic franchise deserves more. Aliens Fireteam Elite looks like it's doing just that and we've got everything you need to know about crossplay features and bringing your Fireteam together for this Elite experience.