Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) endured a late scare on stage 4 of the Vuelta a España when he crashed a little over two kilometres from the finish in Molina de Aragon, but the red jersey is his for another day at least. After taking a seat in his press conference afterwards, the Estonian explained that he aims to hold the garment for two more stages, at least until the rugged run to Balón de Alicante on Friday.