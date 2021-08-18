Former USGA Employee Allegedly Made over $1 Million Selling Stolen US Open Tickets

Hackers who breached T-Mobile's network have stolen information from more than 40 million people, according to a company spokesperson. The information that was stolen includes Social Security numbers and driver's licenses. The company revealed the breach earlier this week in response to reports of its customer information appearing for sale on a hacking forum. “Importantly, no phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information were compromised in any of these files of customers or prospective customers,” the company said in a statement. Last names, birthdates, and driver's license information was obtained for a subset of the company's customers. PINs,...