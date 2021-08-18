Former USGA Employee Allegedly Made over $1 Million Selling Stolen US Open Tickets
United States Golf Association, U.S. Open, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, US Open, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Fryer, a former assistant director for the U.S. Golf Association's ticketing office, has been charged with conspiracy and wire and mail fraud for stealing men's U.S. Open tickets and selling them to resale companies, per Jeremy Roebuck of the Philadelphia Inquirer.www.chatsports.com
