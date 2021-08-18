Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Mid-Week Musings | Vol. 20

By Tanya Foster
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hello and Happy Hump Day! Is it me or has the rainy weather in Dallas been a refreshing change to our normal climate? Y’all it rained all afternoon yesterday and the temperature was 75 degrees. In DALLAS! This is unheard of. I know some of you have already gone back to school, while others are on your last weeks of summer. In today’s Mid-Week Musings, I want to focus on late summer and early fall favorites. My heart says fall fashion, but my body says looks that beat the summer heat. These are great items to get your through the warm temps, while also preparing you for fall. I’ve also included some transitional home decor pieces. Also, in case you missed my round-up of late summer trends you’ll absolutely love, read HERE. Ok let’s go!

uptown.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Coffee Table Book#Summer Heat#Color#Capri Dolce Vita#Elemis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Pre-Fall Favorites

Who else is dreaming of fall? It is always around this time of year, when Dallas is at its hottest, that I am looking forward to the fall season ahead. My wardrobe gets a bit more neutral with the shift in seasons, in addition to layers and often times more relaxed. Below are some pieces I am currently eyeing! What are you most looking forward to for fall?
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Make the Most of Your Summer in the North Dallas Corridor

Pumpkin Spice Lattes may be out, but we are still daydreaming about sunscreen and tan lines, cool swimming pools, and ice-cold margaritas over here. Summertime isn’t technically over for another month, people! And, it’s not hard to forget with Texas temperatures scorching like they are. If you are trying to soak up every last bit of the sun’s rays before pulling out your sweaters and pumpkin décor, then keep reading for a few tips on making the most of your summer in the North Dallas Corridor.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Designer Spotlight: Etoile

Discover Etoile: The everyday essential tote inspired by effortless luxury. Living in Dallas, there’s nothing I love more than discovering local designers that have built an incredibly successful and beautiful brand that incorporates not only style, but also functionality, into the collections. This is one of the many reasons I fell head over heels for the Dallas-based designer and handbag line, Etoile, and I’m so excited to introduce you all to the brand!
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Spaghetti with Crispy Zucchini

This Spaghetti with Crispy Zucchini is the perfect end-of-summer song! It doesn’t get much better than fresh summer zucchini coated in a crispy, cheesy breading piled high on top of spaghetti with fresh herbs. YUM!. Hi-ho! It’s crispy zucchini spaghetti day, which means a big happy plate of steamy, twirly,...
Addison, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Quick Lunch Spots in Addison

Sometimes, you just don’t have time for a full sit-down meal on your lunch break. That doesn’t mean you have to settle for last night’s cold leftovers though! There are many delicious yet quick spots to grab a bite to eat on your lunch break in Addison. Check out a few of our favorites below.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Twin Peaks Kicks Off Football Season with All-Pro Menu

The ultimate sports lodge introduces Loaded Fries, Spicy Meatball, new wing sauces and more. Twin Peaks’ culinary team huddled up and created fresh new menu items to fuel every fan through the highs and lows of each snap. In addition to its scenic views and 29-degree beers, Twin Peaks will be adding starters, sides and entrées to its made-from-scratch menu. The shareable Loaded Fries will be offered in the following options:
Skin CarePosted by
DFW Community News

SiO Beauty NEW Cryo Collection

Do you know what I really don’t like seeing in the mirror? Wrinkles! Anywhere on me. Whether it’s just above the knees, my elbows, back of hands, upper lip or under eye area, I don’t like seeing it. Good news! There’s a quick way to solve that problem at home with SiO Beauty! You might remember that I talked about SiO Beauty’s amazing, reusable silicone patches HERE. Their décolleté patches are a miracle worker because I am a side sleeper. Since then, SiO Beauty has launched their NEW Cryo Collection that offer immediate results. And they are giving my subscribers 10% off with code TANYA10. Let’s take a deeper look!
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

ART ‘N GLOW – Call for Artists (Dallas)

We are looking for artists, photographers, and videographers to help us with our product launch initiative! This would be paid out on a project-by-project basis. Most of our products revolve around epoxy resin – casting and coating. We currently have projects in mind for our glow-in-the-dark paint, but we’re also looking to launch other pigmented paints soon.
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

180+ {Gorgeous} Fall Crafts

We are gathering lots of fall crafts to keep us busy while we start to spend more time indoors. Fall colors are so beautiful that it makes it really easy to come up with lots of crafts and art projects. 180+ {Gorgeous} Fall Crafts. The other cool thing about fall...
Mckinney, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

TexaKona Coffee Roasters to bring new cafe, coffee museum to McKinney

TexaKona Coffee Roasters is bringing a new coffee experience to McKinney this fall. In September, TexaKona will debut a new concept called TexaKona Coffee Gallery & Gifts inside the historic McKinney Flour Mill, located at 407 E. Louisiana St., Ste. 101, McKinney. This will be a second McKinney location for TexaKona Coffee Roasters, which has been at 3103 N. McDonald St., McKinney, operating as a roastery, coffee museum, coffee bar and gift shop. TexaKona is a brand of coffee beans grown in Hawaii and roasted in Texas.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Emerald City Band at Vitruvian Park

It’s not a party without Emerald City Band! This high-energy, award-winning group has been playing events for the last 38 years – which means they know a thing or two about making sure people have a good time. This Thursday, August 26, see them live at the next installment of Vitruvian Nights Live at Vitruvian Park.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Whole Grain Vegan Pancake Mix (6 Ingredients!)

We all know that feeling when the need for pancakes strikes and there’s only one solution: make pancakes! Luckily, we’ve cracked the code with this whole grain vegan pancake mix so you can prep ahead of time and have a batch of pancakes ready in minutes!. This hearty and wholesome...
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Vakeroz Restaurant & Cantina in Frisco closes

Vakeroz Restaurant & Cantina is closed. The restaurant, formerly in Frisco’s West Towne Center, specialized in traditional Mexican cuisine, such as tacos, mole and quesadillas. The restaurant also offered weekday happy hours featuring margaritas and draft beer. 12255 Teel Parkway, Ste. 460, Frisco. www.vakeroz.com. Brooklynn Cooper covers public education in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy