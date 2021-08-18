Mall of America celebrates the return of 90's fashions for fall

One of the best parts of the new school year for many kids is the new looks and new clothes they can show off on their first day back.

Sara Rogers , a fashion consultant with the Mall of America, is walking us through the hottest fashions for all age groups this fall.

Elementary School

Sara says dresses for girls will be a trend this year. And a hobby many people picked up in quarantine, tie-dye, will still be popular for kids.

You'll probably see more funky socks this fall with wild colors and patterns. They'll pair perfectly with a trendy pair of ankle booties.

For boys, athleisure is still going strong. Both patterned and plain shirts and pants made from a comfy performance fabric will be front and center. Throw on a pair of sneakers and grab a fun and colorful backpack or lunch box, and he'll be ready to hop on the bus for his first day back.

Middle School

Knit beanies will still be a popular item this fall.

For girls, cropped cardigans are a slightly warmer version of the crop tops that were everywhere this summer. Slim legged ankle-length jeans and chunky soled shoes will keep your tween both comfy and stylish in the halls.

On boys, layered t-shirts are back! And if your guy needs some extra storage space, sling-style bags worn across the chest are a great solution for storing keys, a cell phone or whatever won't fit in his pockets. Colored chinos and a pair of chunky sneakers finish out the look.

High School

The must-have look for teen girls this fall is all about the vest... sweater vests to be exact. 90s kids will recognize the bucket hats and wide-leg pants as staples of their high school careers. And just like they remember, Doc Martens are back, too.

Plaids are where it's at for the guys. A button-down layered on top of a Henley or a graphic t-shirt over slim leg pants paired with boots will make sure he's at the top of his fashion game for back to school.