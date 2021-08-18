Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Q&A: Pay attention to Sellers Shy, the man behind the curtain who calls the shots as CBS Sports's lead producer for the PGA Tour

By Adam Schupak
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SF8V_0bV6eTXb00
Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports

Imagine trying to replace not one but two legends in your field.

As just the third lead producer in the 64-year storied history of CBS Sports golf coverage – following Frank Chirkinian, the godfather of televised golf, and Lance Barrow, who taught him the ropes – Sellers Shy faces an unenviable task. How do you freshen the telecast and push innovation with the ghosts of Chirkinian and Barrow sitting on your shoulder as you try to carve your own path?

Shy, a 49-year-old Memphis native and Ole Miss product, appears to be up to the task. He did more in his rookie year in the big chair than just reupholster the furniture while stopping short of blowing up the longtime formula. You could say he didn’t shy away from putting his own touches on how the CBS Eye covers golf since assuming the reins.

Shy is a true student of the game, a two-time Memphis high school golfer of the year and three-time Tennessee State Amateur qualifier. He played in two Junior World Golf Championships at Torrey Pines in 1987 and 1989, but he realized he didn’t have the game to match one of his fellow competitors, a hotshot lefthander named Phil Mickelson, who even Shy’s father went to catch a glimpse of, abandoning his son in the middle of his round at Torrey.

Shy got an early start on his career at CBS, serving as a volunteer runner as a 14-year-old for what was then his hometown’s only professional franchise, the Danny Thomas Memphis Classic. Before long, he was offering to drive to other PGA Tour stops, including every PGA Championship dating to 1992, with the exception of 1995 when it was held all the way in California at Riviera Country Club.

“My line was I didn’t have good enough tires to get out to L.A.,” he cracked.

Shy even took a month off from college to cover the ski jump at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway, and joined CBS Sports full time in 1997. He was in the second-nine truck when Tiger Woods won his first Masters, operating a schematic that was essentially a homemade excel spreadsheet and in the pre-ShotLink days moving the group’s location from hole-to-hole himself on card stock. He’s been groomed for bigger things at CBS by working in a variety of roles, and if his first season calling the shots is any indication, he could enjoy a run as long as his predecessors. About the only thing that went wrong in his rookie campaign is trying to secure his rental car upon arrival at his latest destination or checking in to his hotel at that week’s Tour stop. Turns out that’s nothing new.

“They have me down as Shy Sellers. It happens everywhere,” he says nodding his head in mock disgust. “That’s my namesake and my son’s namesake, Admiral David Foote Sellers. He never had kids, but his sisters did and they carried that name. He was superintendent of the Navy in the 1930s. My wife and I cut our wedding cake with his sword. More times than I can count, I’ll be at the counter and be told, ‘Sorry, sir, we don’t have you.’ I’ll be like, ‘Do me a favor and try Sellers.’ Oh, look at that, you’re here for eight nights.”

What follows is the edited Q&A with Shy from a wide-ranging discussion at the Wyndham Championship.

Q: I think CBS needs to add more foreign voices to the show! What’s up with that? I kid, but is that a requirement?

SS: (Laughs) I’ll leave that to our executives, chairman Sean McManus and president David Berson, to decide. It’s all based on Sean and David and what they see. The beauty is they are heavily involved with us because they love the game.

Q: After you got the job, you drafted a five-page blueprint. How much of it did you get to implement in your first year, how much is still to come and how much have you already scratched as ineffective?

SS: We presented this initiative, this plan, to Sean and David. They were encouraged by what they read and said let’s go for it. They approved it and we’re very proud of our presentation this year. We implemented a constant leaderboard, a ‘super tower,’ upgraded Amanda’s cart, added new music and a rotating cast of the Tour’s rules officials, and Sean and David supported all of that. Do we have room to grow? We do. It’s one of those things where it will be an assessment at the end of the season (Editor’s note: This interview was conducted with CBS having two events remaining).

Everything that we wanted to do in our plan for this year to enhance the broadcast, we were able to execute the way we thought. Again, there is still room for improvement, but we put out a sample set and confidence was high. After Northern Trust, the think tank will get back together and we’ll see what other initiatives can be approved for 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWLQl_0bV6eTXb00
CBS Sports lead producer for golf Sellers Shy (far left) preps for the show with director Steve Milton (center) and analyst Dottie Pepper (right) ahead of the broadcast of the third round of the Wyndham Championship. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Q: What are you most proud of from your first year in the big chair?

SS: I’m proud of the seamless transition. I’m proud that our management team had faith in us and I’m proud that Sean and David trusted our team. I know it’s broad, but that was a very big step for us.

Q: How do you think Frank Chirkinian would grade your first year?

SS: The CBS Eye is very important to me. Maintaining the golf brand at CBS is very important to me, maintaining the golf standard is very important to me. Frank set that bar. I think he would be proud that we maintained it. Maybe behind closed doors he’d say we exceeded it, but I’d hope that he’d be proud of what we put forward.

Q: What was it like driving Chirkinian around in a golf cart as a teen?

SS: Nerve-wracking. I don’t know what I was more nervous doing: producing a tournament here and there or driving Frank to his office. The story is it had poured in Memphis and Frank arrives and he’s wearing perfectly pressed khakis, a button-down shirt, Gucci loafers, and I pick him up in a mud pit. If ever there was a time to have a four-wheel golf cart, this was it. He didn’t sit down because the seat was wet. He stood up! That was a big test for me in my first week as a runner to drive Frank Chirkinian 100 yards without getting a drop of dirt on him. I remember thinking if I hit the breaks a little too hard, I’m going to send him straight on his ass.

Q: How did you end up as a runner at the Danny Thomas Memphis Classic at age 14?

SS: I enjoyed playing the game and was a decent amateur golfer. In 1986, the network partner, which was ESPN, asked the tournament organizers if they had anyone to be a runner. I joined them as the 18th hole spotter. Mike Hulbert, who is our rules liaison today, hit a wedge tight at 18 to win. He did so while wearing canary yellow pants. We always joke how they were fashionable then and they’ve come full circle.

Q: Dr. Cary Middlecoff is one of the more underrated Hall of Famers. You had a special relationship with him. What was it like to have him watch you hit balls as a kid?

SS: His career was one I had a great respect for. He won a Masters and two U.S. Opens. My dad asked him if he’d look at my game. How lucky was I to have a three-time major winner in Memphis whose brain I could pick? He’d grit his teeth and took it seriously. Working with me took him back to when he was grinding. He encouraged me to hit it really low, often under the top bar of a fence at the range. He didn’t want the wind to dictate the shot. The way he gave of himself and his time so freely, it showed how much he cared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKAac_0bV6eTXb00
When Sellers Shy took over as lead producer of CBS Sports’s coverage of the PGA Tour the 2020-21 season, he drafted a five-page blueprint for continued success. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Q: Technology progressed lightyears in a few years – RF camera technology, digital recording devices, Trackman. Things seem to have stalled. What’s new? What’s next? Is there something that you haven’t tried yet that you think could put your stamp on what the CBS show looks like?

SS: Weekly, we are looking into new technology. The Tracer in the fairway has been a great implementation into our package. Super-slow-mo – it’s invaluable. The bar has been set so high now in our coverage. We understand that and we’re constantly looking for the next greatest piece for our regular season tournaments. There’s nothing specific I can tell you right now but in 2022, you’ll probably see a rollout of some new technology. At this point, it’s still in R&D.

Q: Are you interested in showing a live heart-rate monitor?

SS: We produce many of the Thursday-Friday shows (on Golf Channel) and we’ve been part of Whoop and its process and execution. It’s something we’re absolutely exploring for the fall. We’ve seen it work.

Q: Was bringing the JIB cameras lower and closer around the greens a major goal or just a byproduct of less grandstands and the ability to put those cameras in different places than in normal times?

SS: The RF ability is able to take our JIBs to places we maybe couldn’t have in the past. I would assume that having fewer fans has allowed us to get a little closer but let’s not downplay the pride our technicians have in doing their job. They are always pushing the envelope to get the shot.

Q: With the changes next year with the new TV deal kicking in and the Tour having more control over the TV compound, what do you hope to transfer into 2022 or expand on/collaborate on with the Tour?

SS: It’s important. That’s the approach I’m going to take into 2022 is making sure we have a cohesive relationship and extreme collaboration. The beauty is we’ve worked with the PGA Tour for a long time. I have total faith in that collaboration. They have great minds there and we want to work with them to have a successful run through 2030.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iX3S2_0bV6eTXb00
Sellers Shy, pictured in the CBS truck in 2016, has worked in various roles as he ascended to lead producer of CBS Sports’s PGA Tour coverage. (John Paul Filo/CBS)

Q: How are you being incentivized to add production value?

SS: Our team has great pride to maintain the standard of CBS golf. That’s my incentive. Listen, the feedback also doesn’t hurt. Everybody who enjoys the game appreciates a good telecast and that’s my incentive to put the best broadcast up that we can.

Q: You’ve got a day off. What do you like to do?

SS: If it’s a rare weekend, likely watch the kids do something. My oldest son, Sellers Jr., plays wide receiver for Ole Miss and Edwin is a freshman at North Carolina, where he’ll play lacrosse, and I’ve also got a daughter, Gracie, who’s a junior in high school and plays volleyball and lacrosse. Her team just won the high school lacrosse state title (in Tennessee). During the week, after prepping for what’s to come, I’d probably play golf and if it was during the fall, hunt or fish.

Q: Best concert you’ve ever been to?

SS: I’ll give you two. During the years of the PGA Tour event at the Greenbrier they had concerts, and in one week you could see Keith Urban, Bon Jovi, Lionel Richie and Lady Antebellum. It was just endless. The other is Guns N’ Roses. I saw them play in AT&T Stadium about three years ago and it took me back to late high school.

Q: What’s your favorite city for dining out?

SS: It’s taken me until the Zurich Classic became a team competition a few years back, but I’ve come to the realization that there isn’t even a second place to New Orleans. It’s like lasagna, there’s so many layers to the cuisine. The food is the window dressing to the week.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Q A#Sellers Shy#Cbs Sports#The Pga Tour#Cbs Eye#Riviera Country Club#Navy#Northern Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfGolfWRX

Phil Mickelson just joined Tiger Woods in golf’s most exclusive club

With the sale of six Arizona golf courses, Phil Mickelson is officially a billionaire. The reigning PGA Championship winner has decided to sell three private courses (The Rim Golf Club, The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, and the Stone Canyon Club, which many will remember from Capital One’s The Match), and the three public courses (Ocotillo Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf Club, and McDowell Mountain Golf Club) to Arcis Golf, a premier lifestyle golf company.
Memphis, TNGolf Channel

The Bryson dilemma: DeChambeau caught in no-win situation with fan abuse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The tournament slipping away, the frustration mounting, Bryson DeChambeau prepared to take out all his aggression on his tee ball. His group was on the clock. He’d made a momentum-killing bogey on the 15th hole. And a CBS cameraman had just walked up to apologize for keeping his camera fixed on him a beat too long, prompting DeChambeau to give a sarcastic wave.
GolfGolf Digest

Tony Finau’s finest moment, Bryson DeChambeau’s next experiment, and the shank heard round the world

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we went from contemplating our mortality last week thanks to the USGA announcing tournament sites 30 years in advance to nearly facing our mortality this week thanks to the swirling winds at Liberty National. I was nearly hit by a tee shot four times in about an hour during the first round of the Northern Trust, and not exactly by four choppers either in Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, and Cam Smith. OK, so after seeing Smith’s playoff tee shots four days later, that one makes a bit more sense. In any event, I survived and advanced, which is all you’re really looking for in the playoffs. Here’s what else has us (thankfully, still) talking.
GolfSports Illustrated

Tony Finau's Win Capped a Far-Out Week in These Unusual PGA Tour Playoffs

The Monday finish to the Northern Trust was unconventional, but then this is an unconventional program. Professional golfers are used to one thing: at the end of the day, someone gets a trophy. That is, whoever finishes first wins. Pretty simple. But in the FedEx Cup playoffs, no matter how hard the designers try, it’s never simple. It’s ambiguous.
GolfPopculture

PGA Star Patrick Reed Hospitalized With Serious Illness

Patrick Reed announced on Monday that he has been in a Houston-area hospital recovering from bilateral pneumonia for the last few days. The golf pro has been out of action since WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind, which was right after taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Reed also withdrew from The Northern Trust due to an ankle injury. He will not play in the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.
GolfGolf Digest

Cameron Smith's response to what he'd do with $15 million proves (once again) how good it is to be a PGA Tour star

In the latest episode of Golf Digest's Local Knowledge podcast (PLUG ALERT!), we examined the huge impact Tiger Woods has had since turning pro 25 years ago. PGA Tour prize money is perhaps the most glaring example of this, in particular, the FedEx Cup, which was created in 2007 and offers the most lucrative payout in sports. But even more glaring is how little some of the current players make of such a big prize.
GolfJanesville Gazette

PGA Tour Schedule

Sept. 10-13 _ Safeway Open (Stewart Cink) Sept. 17-20 _ U.S. Open Championship (Bryson DeChambeau) Sept. 24-27 _ Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (Hudson Swafford) Sept. 25-27 _ Ryder Cup, Kohler, Wis. (canceled) Oct. 1-4 _ Sanderson Farms Championship (Sergio Garcia) Oct. 8-11 _ Shriners Hospitals for Children Open...
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour pros who missed playoffs face decision on playing in Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The top 125 finishers in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup regular-season points standings now embark on a three-week sprint for the cash, with $60 million up for grabs when the playoffs wrap up after the Tour Championship. Each of these men is fully exempt on the PGA Tour next season—apart from major championships and limited-field events, they’ll all be able to hand-pick their schedules. As far as professional golf goes, being one of these 125 is about as cushy as it gets.
Patrick, SCTMZ.com

PGA Tour Star Patrick Reed Hospitalized, Golfer Battling Bilateral Pneumonia

Patrick Reed -- one of the best golfers on the planet -- has been hospitalized ... after the PGA Tour star says he's been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. The 31-year-old former Masters champ announced the scary news in a statement to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis ... saying, fortunately, all signs are pointing toward him getting back to 100 percent health soon.
Jersey City, NJcalgolfnews.com

PGA Tour Picks: The Northern Trust

Second-ranked Dustin Johnson has played only average golf, for him, in 2021 or he would be an overwhelming choice to successfully defend his title in the 15th edition of the FedEx Cup Playoffs that begin Thursday with The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. DJ...
GolfESPN

Billy Mayfair shoots 62, leads PGA Tour Champions event

CALGARY, Alberta -- Billy Mayfair shot an 8-under 62 on Friday at Canyon Meadows to take a one-stroke lead over Canadian star Mike Weir after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic. Winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning five times on the PGA Tour, the...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 BMW Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks. We began with the 2020 Safeway Open,...
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Love Them or Hate Them, It's Time for the PGA Tour Playoffs

Crunch season is officially upon us as the top American and European players make their cases to be named to the Solheim and Ryder Cup lineups. U.S. Captain Pat Hurst has drawn a hard line that means one veteran member of the American Solheim Cup has her work cut out for her this week. On the men's side, players who would currently need a captain's pick include Jordan Spieth, recent winner Kevin Kisner and Captain America, Patrick Reed himself.
GolfLSUSports.net

Thompson Earns PGA Tour Card

Baton Rouge, La. – After finishing tied for seventh at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna last weekend, former LSU golfer Curtis Thompson has officially earned his PGA Tour card for the 2021-2022 season. Thompson solidified his PGA Tour card with rounds of 68-67-68-70 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship...
Golfsemoball.com

PGA Tour's Asia swing in the fall down to 1 event at most

OWING MILLS, Md. (AP) -- The PGA Tour is still planning on one event for its Asia Swing this fall. Players were notified last week the Zozo Championship outside Tokyo was still on the schedule, and they faced a deadline for visa applications in case they decide to go. But...
GolfGolf Digest

Report: Hank Haney's lawsuit against PGA Tour dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed golf instructor Hank Haney’s lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to an ESPN report. Haney, who was suspended by the tour and SiriusXM in 2019 for comments deemed racist and sexist on his eponymous radio program, brought a suit against the tour in December 2019, alleging the tour harbored a “vendetta” against him. According to documents, Haney was seeking damages “for the harm the PGA Tour caused when it improperly intimidated, enticed and threatened Sirius XMRadio, Inc. (SiriusXM) to suspend and ultimately terminate Haney’s radio broadcast on SiriusXM’s PGA Tour Radio station.” Haney claims the tour has “long attempted to disrupt and interfere in Haney’s business,” most notably regarding the release of his book, The Big Miss, a tell-all from Haney's time as Tiger Woods' swing coach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy