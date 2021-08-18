Western Tech Forgives $740K In Student Debt
In La Crosse, Western Technical College is forgiving almost $740,000 in student debt. The school is using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Any of the 913 students who had an outstanding balance from the Spring 2020 term through Spring 2021 has now had a financial hold removed from their account. President Roger Stanford says the college wants to use the federal money to help students whose education was impacted by the pandemic.wwisradio.com
Comments / 0