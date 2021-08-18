Our earliest memories of Gabe Tonon came all rushing back during the Opera House “Cattle Call” show last week. Gabe has been “on stage,” in one way or another, for a long time. His performances are well documented – early years at local talent gigs and as a train agent at Boothbay's Railway Village. Once focused on something, it’s Katie bar the door – Gabe's on it! Besides music and trains, he can rebuild pickups and build houses. Even drive an oil delivery truck in the dead of winter. All these skills have accumulated and informed, directly and indirectly, a talent of substantial note, no pun intended.