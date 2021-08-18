Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boothbay, ME

Gabe

By Robert Mitchell
wiscassetnewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur earliest memories of Gabe Tonon came all rushing back during the Opera House “Cattle Call” show last week. Gabe has been “on stage,” in one way or another, for a long time. His performances are well documented – early years at local talent gigs and as a train agent at Boothbay's Railway Village. Once focused on something, it’s Katie bar the door – Gabe's on it! Besides music and trains, he can rebuild pickups and build houses. Even drive an oil delivery truck in the dead of winter. All these skills have accumulated and informed, directly and indirectly, a talent of substantial note, no pun intended.

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boothbay, ME
Entertainment
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Mechanic Falls, ME
City
Boothbay, ME
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladies And Gentlemen#The Opera House#Silver Spur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy