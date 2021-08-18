Cancel
Eau Claire County, WI

Skid Steer Accident In Eau Claire County Leaves 53-Year-Old Man Dead

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office reports a skid steer accident has caused the death of a 53-year-old man. Deputies responded to a medical emergency call Monday night at 8:30 in the Town of Drammen. They were told the victim was working on machinery at his home when the skid steer shifted and pinned him. He wasn’t able to get free and died before anyone could help him. A family member found him and called 9-1-1. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

