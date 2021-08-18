Cancel
Fred's spree tracks into the Northeast with flooding and tornado risks

The havoc wreaked by Fred certainly won't be confined to the Southeast. After dousing the Tennessee Valley with flooding and tornadoes on Tuesday, AccuWeather forecasters say the same is in store farther north on Wednesday.

Between the flooding and tornadoes, Northeasterners should be prepared for flooding to be a much larger concern. Although much of the region has been relatively dry this month, many locations are coming off their wettest July on record.

The combination of Fred's intense rainfall with that saturated ground is likely to cause localized flooding.

"Normal monthly rainfall amounts for August in areas from Pennsylvania to southern New York are typically 3 or 4 inches," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.

She went on to add that nearly a month's worth of rain could fall in just 24 hours.

With the expected amount and intensity of the rain, flash flood watches were in effect from upstate New York to West Virginia, Virginia and eastern Kentucky as of Wednesday morning.

The flood watches do not extend all the way to the coast. That said, at least some rain is expected to the east of the heaviest rain.

"While many of the Interstate-95 corridor cities will likely miss out on the biggest rainfall totals from Fred, it still remains possible brief, heavy downpours could lead to issues," Gilbert added.

Over a dozen total tornadoes were spotted in North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday. While that number is forecast to be lower on Wednesday, the risk will still be prevalent in the Northeast.

"In addition to heavy rain, the threat of isolated tornadoes remains a concern through Wednesday night, especially from central Pennsylvania to New Jersey and southern New York," said Gilbert.

Although Fred has lost most of its wind intensity, localized damage can occur in any area that experiences a tornado. With tropical systems, tornadoes can sometimes develop with little warning, so residents will need to be vigilant of any rapid changes and keep an eye on the latest forecasts.

Fred will begin to lose its identity on Thursday. Before it does, portions of southeastern New England may face a risk for a tornado or two. Even after Fred is no longer a trackable feature, abundant moisture will remain, and localized flooding will still be a concern.

By Thursday night and Friday, much of the moisture from Fred will be moving offshore. High humidity will still linger, so a shower or thunderstorm will still be possible in the Northeast on Friday.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

