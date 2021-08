(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport is using a job fair today (Thursday) to fill more than 750 positions. The fair will feature full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs from more than two dozen companies that operate in MSP. Airport spokesman Pat Hogan says the minimum wage at MSP is 14 dollars, 25 cents an hour and that will rise to 15 dollars next July. But Hogan says many of these jobs will pay more than the minimum wage. Job seekers should bring a resume and be prepared to fill out applications on-site. The job fair is in the Terminal 1 Silver Ramp from Noon to 4 p.m.