Former Navajo President Kelsey Begaye Dies at 70

By Mike Reilley
lakepowelllife.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Navajo Nation President Kelsey A. Begaye died of natural causes on August 13. He was 70. Begaye was the fifth Navajo president, serving from 1999 to 2003. He became president by beating Joe Shirley, Jr. in the 1998 election. He lost in the 2002 rematch. Before becoming president he served as speaker of the Navajo Nation Council.

