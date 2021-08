Troy University is pleased to announce that we have received our third round of Higher Education Relief Fund III (HEERF III) grant funds, authorized by the American Rescue Plan (ARP). The funds will be distributed to undergraduate and graduate students who were enrolled on a full- or part-time basis for the Fall 2021 semester or term 1. HEERF III eligibility also includes international students, students exclusively enrolled in online courses, undocumented, and DACA students. Students are not required to be Title IV eligible to receive this funding and are not required to have a completed a FAFSA to apply.