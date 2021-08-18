Cancel
Boise, ID

Gov. Little talks business concerns, strengths at BMC address

By Royce McCandless
idahobusinessreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Brad Little affirmed the strength of the Idaho economy while addressing the business community Monday, and recognized the need for continued investment throughout the state. The Aug. 16 address, presented by the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, touched on the challenges and successes that the business community has faced as a result of the pandemic. In his remarks, Little reasserted his administration’s commitment to the private sector, maintaining that future investment and ...

