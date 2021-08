Everyone knows what a personal chauffeur is. But did you know there was a personal chauffeur available for dogs right here in Sioux Falls? Me neither!. Cari Heupel is the woman known as the "Canine Chauffeur.” Cari has really become a "one-woman pet shuttle service." Our friends at Pigeon605 are reporting that Cari started this business approximately two years ago. Cari has a background in child care, and she truly has a strong passion for caretaking. She combined her two loves, her love of pets and helping others and created "Your Dogs Driver."