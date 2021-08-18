Cancel
BUSINESS BEAT: PCRH offering Genius 3D Mammography starting August 25

By Jim Measel
Cover picture for the articleCOLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital will be offering Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exams beginning next Wednesday, August 25. According to a hospital news release, Genius 3D Mammography exams are clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers, and decreasing the number of women asked to return for additional testing.

