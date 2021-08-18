BUSINESS BEAT: PCRH offering Genius 3D Mammography starting August 25

Clin Med Insights Oncol. 2021 Aug 18;15:11795549211038256. doi: 10.1177/11795549211038256. eCollection 2021. Lung cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer are the leading causes of death in developed countries. Many cancers display non-specific signs in the early stage of the disease, thus making early diagnosis often difficult. We focused on nestin as a new biomarker of possible clinical importance in the early diagnosis and monitoring of cancer. The expression of nestin takes place at an early stage of neural differentiation, but no expression of the nestin gene can be revealed in normal, mature adult tissues. Nestin plays an important role in the development of the central nervous system and contributes to the organization and maintenance of cell shape. Nestin was found to be a marker of microvessel density, which in turn has proven to be a reliable prognostic factor for neoplastic malignancies in patients. Nestin expression correlates with an increased aggressiveness of tumor cells. The role of nestin in cancers of the colon and rectum, liver, central nervous system, lung cancer, breast cancer, melanoma, and other cancers has been reviewed in the literature. Associations between nestin expression and prognosis or drug-resistance may help in disease management. More research is needed to understand the molecular mechanisms of nestin expression and its role in possible targeted therapy.