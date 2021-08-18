North Country People
Douglas Bohl, Clarkson University, Potsdam, has recently been promoted from associate professor to professor of mechanical and aeronautical engineering. Mr. Bohl has been a faculty member at Clarkson since 2006. He earned a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich.; and has worked as a research assistant professor at the US Naval Academy and as a research engineer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division.www.nny360.com
