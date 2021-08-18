North Country People

Aug 19, 2021 — Ana Williams-BergenNorth Country at Work: Steve Keeler on life in the marina business. For many in the Thousand Islands region, work revolves around the St. Lawrence River and the tourists that flock to it every summer. They create an entire economy of hotels, restaurants, and anything to do with the water: beaches, boats, you name it! Steve Keeler got his introduction to the tourism business at the age of 10, when his mother married a man who owned Van's Motor Marina in Alexandria Bay. Keeler started working for his stepfather, Harold Van Norman, as a teenager. He pumped gas on a floating dock and showed customers how to drive rental boats.