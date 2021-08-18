Cancel
Vermont State

North Country People

nny360.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas Bohl, Clarkson University, Potsdam, has recently been promoted from associate professor to professor of mechanical and aeronautical engineering. Mr. Bohl has been a faculty member at Clarkson since 2006. He earned a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich.; and has worked as a research assistant professor at the US Naval Academy and as a research engineer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division.

www.nny360.com

Canton, NY
Watertown Daily Times

North country college students returning for fall semester

CANTON — The north country’s college campuses are readying for a new academic year during the same pandemic. Students from the four Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley — SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University — are starting to return this week for the fall semester. Though in-person learning is back with many of last year’s campus restrictions and requirements lifted, protocols are still being implemented to manage the COVID-19 health crisis.
North Country Public Radio

North Country at Work: ironworking with Walter Benedict

Ana Williams-BergenNorth Country at Work: ironworking with Walter Benedict. Walter Benedict was born and raised in Akwesasne. He’s 81 now, but when he was 17, like many of his peers, he went into ironworking. Benedict spent years travelling the country, from Texas to North Dakota, building skyscrapers. "It requires your...
Potsdam, NY

COVID-19 vaccines required for North Country SUNY students

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students who attend institutions within the State University of New York education system will now be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As previously announced, New York State was to require the vaccine for all SUNY and CUNY students once one was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA fully authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on August 23 for all individuals aged 16 and older.
Alexandria Bay, NY

North Country at Work: Steve Keeler on life in the marina business

Aug 19, 2021 — Ana Williams-BergenNorth Country at Work: Steve Keeler on life in the marina business. For many in the Thousand Islands region, work revolves around the St. Lawrence River and the tourists that flock to it every summer. They create an entire economy of hotels, restaurants, and anything to do with the water: beaches, boats, you name it! Steve Keeler got his introduction to the tourism business at the age of 10, when his mother married a man who owned Van's Motor Marina in Alexandria Bay. Keeler started working for his stepfather, Harold Van Norman, as a teenager. He pumped gas on a floating dock and showed customers how to drive rental boats.
Watertown, NY

North Country schools take hit following food industry shortages

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As food shortages continue to impact products such as chicken, local school districts are also taking a hit. The Watertown City School Food Service Department issued a memo to the community on Tuesday to address how these shortages may impact lunch menus this school year. According to the Department, unprecedented issues in the food supply chain may lead to immediate changes in posted menus.
Jefferson County, NY

COVID community transmission levels spike in North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, level of community transmission has again hit higher levels in the North Country. Following the weekend, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the level of community transmission is now “high” in both St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, and has risen again to “substantial” in Jefferson County. St. Lawrence and Lewis counties remained in areas of “substantial” transmission on Friday, and Jefferson was in a “moderate” transmission area.
Sports

North Country Community Cup returning, encouraging friendly competition

North Country Community Cup returning, encouraging friendly competition. North Country Community Cup returning, encouraging friendly competition. Dr. Arthur Gran, Infectious Disease Specialist at Samaritan Hospital. U.S. not meeting goal for evacuations from Afghanistan. Feds want Raniere 'enabler' Salzman jailed for NXIVM crimes. Hard hit hospitality industry could see relief with...
Cycling

Cyclists ride across St. Lawrence County for second annual autism fundraiser

MASSENA — Motorists and porch relaxers — in the right place at the right time — may have noticed four cyclists trekking across St. Lawrence County on Monday. Led by John J. Friot Jr., an officer with the New York State Park Police, the second annual Officer Friot & Friends Bike for Team A to Z began at 8:15 a.m. outside Edwards-Knox Central School on County Route 24.
U.S. Politics

Kuster's North Country tour includes local stops

Congresswoman Anne Kuster stopped at the Rocks Estate and Bethlehem's new recovery center before visiting the White Mountains Community College in Littleton as part of her "Build Back Better" tour of the North Country Last week. (Courtesy Photo) (click for larger version) August 25, 2021. LITTLETON — Congresswoman Anne Kuster...
Potsdam, NY

Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Monday, Aug. 23

POTSDAM — Steven Chase, 62, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% on Market Street. Gage A. Fiacco, 21, of Potsdam, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies...
Glens Falls, NY

North Country Weekend Calendar: LARAC returns to downtown Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week’s North Country Calendar has a lot to offer anyone with an affinity for crafts. Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council’s annual LARAC festival is back this weekend, filling City Park and downtown Glens Falls with artisans selling everything from woodwork to food and drink, and much more.
Oswego County, NY

The Arc of Oswego County to host Flame concert in Oswego

FULTON - The Arc of Oswego County, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host Flame the band for a free concert in Oswego. The concert will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Breitbeck Park. The event is free and open to all members of the community.
Arkansas State

Looking Backward Aug. 24

Aug. 24, 2011: Jefferson Community College kicked off its fall semester Monday with a record number of students — 2,211 full-time and 1,418 part-time — a new tutoring center and new degree programs. With more students comes a parking crunch. The college added some gravel parking areas on campus last week, and a shuttle is being provided between the Watertown Ice Arena and the Jules Center on campus because of parking constraints.
Animals

Big red dog watches over mini golf course in Potsdam

POTSDAM — On Monday afternoon, Michael L. Boulrice, Altona, rang a bell to celebrate a hole-in-one at Swing Time Golf, 7065 Route 11, Potsdam. The bell, a family heirloom of owner Beth Robinson, is just one of the surprising delights at the six-year-old miniature golf course. Towering over Mr. Boulrice,...
Entertainment

ONNY cancels “Fanfares, Flourishes and Dances” concert

POTSDAM — Due to the significant rise in COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County in recent weeks, the board of directors of the Orchestra of Northern New York has decided to cancel “Fanfares, Flourishes and Dances,” which was scheduled for Sunday in SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall. “The board carefully considered...

