Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

NZD Surprise by RBNZ, SNB Focus on EUR/CHF Drop to Rise

By Justin McQueen
DailyFx
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre the SNB Attempting to Carve Out a EUR/CHF Bottom?. Quite the turn of events for the RBNZ, which I have to hold my hands up and say I got the call wrong. The bank surprised many by opting to leave the OCR unchanged at 0.25% following the announcement of NZ lockdown measures in response to one Covid case being found. Keep in mind, that at the beginning of the week OIS markets were pricing in a 100% probability of a 25bps hike at this week’s meeting and thus the RBNZ’s decision emphasises just how unpredictable markets can be.

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nzd#Chf#Currency#Snb Focus#Eur Chf#Nzd Usd Analysis#News Rbnz#Ocr#Covid#Ois#Mps#Swiss Franc Strength#The Swiss Franc#Euro#Fx#Rsi#Eurchf#Daily Time Frame Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Australia
Related
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Bullion Traders Brace for Jackson Hole

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Jackson Hole - Talking Points. Gold prices point higher as the trading week kicks off. Chair Powell’s signal on tapering key to XAU direction. Gold prices got off to a solid start this week, benefiting from a weaker US Dollar and a small bump in Treasury buying. XAU/USD climbed 1.36% on Monday, with prices now tracking for a third weekly rise, although last week’s gain was marginal. Still, the yellow metal has held up rather well considering the upward price action seen in the US Dollar. A stronger USD typically acts as a headwind for gold prices.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Prices Eyeing Resistance at 1785 as Traders Await Jackson Hole

Gold prices ranged at around $1,785 for the past week, waiting for fresh catalysts. The Jackson Hole symposium will be closely eyed by bullion traders for clues about the Fed’s tapering timeline. Breaking above $1,785 may open the door for further gains, whereas a pullback may bring $1,750 into focus.
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed and Global Market Risks Linger as 1.3580 Offers Support

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3533-1.3560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate entered the new week near 2021 lows but could be aided back onto its feet over the coming days if global markets continue to stabilise and the increasing proximity of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole Symposium encourages caution among Dollar bulls, although analyst commentary suggests the risk is of Sterling remaining on its back foot.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Tethers as Rapport with USD and Treasury Yields Is Tested

Gold/U.S. Treasury correlation flips. Spot gold prices tests key long-term levels. The historical inverse relationships between gold and both the greenback and U.S. Treasury yields respectively are weighing in on the precious metal. The Dollar Index (DXY) has held its high level of negative correlation to gold while bond yields have been displaying a change of heart since late April 2021 (note correlation does not mean causation!).
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of Fed Economic Symposium

The price of gold has pushed above the 50-Day SMA ($1790) amid the as change to the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium, but lack of momentum to hold above the moving average may undermine the recent recovery in the precious metal as the indicator develops a negative slope. Gold Price...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Stable Ahead of German Ifo Data

The EUR/USD has been trying to correct upwards, but its gains did not break through the 1.1765 level, instead settling around 1.1740 as of this writing. The pair is waiting for a catalyst to release it from its bearish trend, which pushed it towards the 1.1665 lowest support level this year. The delta variant and growing expectations of a tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve are the most prominent factors that weakened the currency pair recently. Commenting on the pair's recent performance, some analysts say the rallies should find appropriate resistance at this week's high at 1.1804 and will be ideally contained by the short-term downtrend also at 1.1804 so that the negative bias remains entrenched.
Currenciesactionforex.com

NZD/CHF Bounces Off Key Support

The New Zealand dollar climbed after the RBNZ’s chief economist said that the outbreak has limited effect on monetary policy. The pair saw buying interest at December’s low at 0.6250. The RSI’s bullish divergence in this demand zone was an important signal that sellers had become less aggressive. The subsequent...
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro at Critical Spot on the Chart

Trend lower is building a descending wedge, may or may not change outlook. EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro at Critical Spot on the Chart. Not long ago the EUR/USD triggered a head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern that was under development for about a year. The formation, if it remains valid here, points to much lower levels ahead. The key here is that it doesn’t overtake the neckline and spark a larger rally.
BusinessDailyFx

German IFO Data Confirms Weaker Momentum, EUR/USD Struggling to Break Out

German IFO data confirms slowing momentum in economic recovery. Luis de Guindos suggests higher macroeconomic projections for the Eurozone. Germany’s IFO indicator has confirmed what we already knew: the pace of economic recovery in the second half of the year has lost some momentum. Business expectations for August have dropped below 100 once again after three consecutive months above the three-figure line, with the business climate also dropping below 100 and coming in weaker than expected. Aside from the previous two months, this is still the highest reading since March 2019 and therefore continues to show a good perception of business conditions in Germany.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gold rises on weaker U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened. The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 22.3 U.S. dollars, or 1.25 percent, to close at 1,806.3 dollars per ounce. Market analysts noted...
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Rate Struggles to Clear 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Symposium

USD/JPY appears to be stuck in a narrow range as it struggles to push back above the 50-Day SMA (110.16), and the exchange rate may continue to consolidate ahead of the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium scheduled for August 26 – 28 amid the ongoing weakness in longer-dated US Treasury yields.
Marketscurrencylive.com

GBP/EUR: Euro Focuses On German GDP Data

Euro (EUR) slipped after consumer confidence falls. The Pound Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate is bounding higher on Tuesday, extending its rally for a second day. The pair settled 0.25% higher on Monday at €1.1677 towards the high of the day. At 05:45 UTC, GBP/EUR trades +0.2% at €1.1699. The Pound...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Admirals Cautions on High Volatility in CHF Pairs amid SNB Speculations

Estonia-based Admiral Markets AS, operating with the tradename Admirals, has issued a volatility warning to its clients who trade Swiss Franc (CHF) amid speculations on possible intervention from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). According to the note, the broker cautions that such “potential” actions from the SNB could increase market volatility across CHF-pegged pairs.
Economyactionforex.com

RBNZ Hawkesby said 50bps hike actively considered, NZD/USD jumps

RBNZ Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told Bloomberg that the decision to stand pat on OCR last week was mostly due to communications problem. It’s hard to explain the case when if the rate hike was delivered on the same day as New Zealand returned to pandemic lockdown. He added that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy