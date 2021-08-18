NZD Surprise by RBNZ, SNB Focus on EUR/CHF Drop to Rise
Are the SNB Attempting to Carve Out a EUR/CHF Bottom?. Quite the turn of events for the RBNZ, which I have to hold my hands up and say I got the call wrong. The bank surprised many by opting to leave the OCR unchanged at 0.25% following the announcement of NZ lockdown measures in response to one Covid case being found. Keep in mind, that at the beginning of the week OIS markets were pricing in a 100% probability of a 25bps hike at this week’s meeting and thus the RBNZ’s decision emphasises just how unpredictable markets can be.www.dailyfx.com
