Texas real estate developer, a reality TV star, sued for alleged sexual assault of 16-year-old girl in California

By Sean Emery
Silicon Valley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas real estate developer and reality TV personality accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl is now being sued by the teen, her attorneys announced Tuesday. The civil lawsuit filed Monday with a Texas court accuses William Hutchinson of sexually assaulting the now 17-year-old girl, and alleges that his development company, Dunhill Partners, and employees with a hotel he co-owns, the Virgin Hotels Dallas, enabled the abuse.

Person
John Manley
IN THIS ARTICLE
Public Safety
Entertainment
Politics
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not vaccinate against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

