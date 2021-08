With a month to go to Germany’s first general election in 16 years without Angela Merkel as the Christian Democrats’ lead candidate, opinion polls suggest that her departure could leave her CDU stranded as runner-up. Worse still, from the point of view of political stability in Europe’s biggest economy, even if the Social Democrats come top for the first time since 2002, they will only poll in the twenties. That means even the kind of grand coalition which Merkel was so adept at cobbling together would be short of a majority in the Bundestag.