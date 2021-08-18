'Indefensible' – Birmingham City FC slated for unpaid media and marketing work placement ad
The advertisement, published yesterday (17 August), says the placement will last for a whole year – September 2021 until September 2022 – and offer "expenses only". It says the chosen applicant will "gain valuable experience working in content and media creation within a professional football environment" and "have the chance to apply their academic knowledge within an applied setting". "This opportunity will also aim to accelerate their studies, give practical experience in the workplace and increase employability on completion of their studies."www.prweek.com
