'Indefensible' – Birmingham City FC slated for unpaid media and marketing work placement ad

Ed Brewster left Huawei in January, after more than nine years at the Chinese tech multinational, and relocated to New Zealand. In his new role as director of international media, Brewster will lead Sandpiper’s international media practice, which focuses on global media, messaging, profiling and media training, as well as issues and crisis management. He will also provide senior counsel to financial and technology clients across the region and help lead the growth of Sandpiper’s client base across New Zealand and Australia.