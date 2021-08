The city wants garages to be used exclusively for parking in many cases, considering adding visitor parking areas.Some who oppose more dense housing in Wilsonville envision neighborhoods where local streets are flooded with cars and housing units have no off-street parking. While also trying to comply with a new state law that mandated the allowance of middle housing (duplexes, triplexes, cottage clusters, etc.), the Wilsonville government is trying to assuage those concerns — and concerns about parking more broadly — via new code standards. The city is limited to some degree in what it can do because state law prohibits...