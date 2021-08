Once again, a proposal to install and operate a Tier 3 solar farm on Conservation District-zoned property, adjacent to residential homes and a nature sanctuary, has been submitted to the Mount Kisco Planning Board. The initial proposal, submitted in 2020, was reviewed under a cloud of ethical violations, withdrawn this past April and resubmitted with only minor changes. If this application is approved, it will result in the cutting down of nearly 700 trees, destroying the natural habitat and the home of various species of wildlife, damaging the ecology of the area and altering the natural beauty of the last plot of undeveloped land in Mount Kisco.