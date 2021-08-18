Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

Issues Of The Environment: State Rep. From Ann Arbor Aims To Ban Toxic Chemicals From Food Packaging

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you frequent fast food restaurants or only stop by occasionally, the wrappers your food comes in may be doing harm to your health. Recent studies have found PFAs and other harmful chemicals in food packaging. State Representative Yousef Rabhi of Ann Arbor has introduced legislation to ban the use of such chemicals in food packaging. He joined WEMU's David Fair to further discuss the legislation on "Issues of the Environment."

