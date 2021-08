Being told by a member of the Taliban to “stand to the side” because she is a woman hasn’t stopped journalist Clarissa Ward from risking her life to report live on the ground from Afghanistan. Following the country’s takeover by the militant terrorist organization, CNN viewers have been astounded by the incredible bravery shown by the bold correspondent and mother of two as she’s interviewed Taliban members, including one commander on women’s rights, in addition to fearlessly reporting less than 200 yards away from the entrance of the Kabul airport amid gunfire and being confronted by an angry Taliban fighter.