Cyble appoints former Reliance Industries Executive

Cohort of 11 tech startups join Microsoft for Startups program. New Delhi, India, 24 August 2021: Microsoft India today announced its collaboration with Invest India, Government of India’s national investment promotion and facilitation agency, to support tech startups in the country. As part of this collaboration, the Microsoft for Startups program will work closely with Accelerating Growth of New India’s Innovations (AGNIi Mission), a program of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and a Mission under the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) that convenes India’s finest technologies with their potential adopters. Housed and executed by Invest India, AGNIi Mission helps startups become enterprise ready. With support from AGNIi Mission, Microsoft has onboarded 11 startups into the Microsoft for Startups program. These startups span various industries such as agriculture, defense & security, IT/ITeS, e-mobility, waste management and financial services.