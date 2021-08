Many, many years ago, I spent the majority of my Friday nights at my cousin’s house. It was the only thing on my calendar for the week. Granted, I was only eight. But I looked forward to it every weekend. My cousin and I ruled the Northeast neighborhood he lived in as we would saunter to the grocery store and set high scores on Galaga. Then we’d head over to the burger joint and drain them of french fries and set more high scores on their Ms. Pac Man.