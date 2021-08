New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of former footballer Syed Shahid Hakeem who passed away on Sunday. He was 82. Popularly referred to as Hakim-saab, he was part of the Indian squad in the 1960 Olympics. He was also a FIFA International Referee and supervised many matches in AFC Asian Cup 1988 at Doha.