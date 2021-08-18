Cancel
Health

Clarkstown Supervisor: Yelling at Each Other at Meetings Not Productive

By Jeff Lewis
wrcr.com
 7 days ago

Yes, people are on edge. Yes, people are tired of wearing masks. But those aren’t reasons for people to yell and shout at each other and cause a school board meeting to be shut down. That’s what happened last Thursday as the Clarkstown Central School district, which has put a mask policy in place for the upcoming school year. Town supervisor George Hoehmann says we all want the pandemic to go away, but yelling and shouting at each other won’t make that happen…

