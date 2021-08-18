Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Ask Aunty Pam: Hubby wants to let ex-wife move in

Shelby Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Aunty Pam: I am hoping you will side with me on this one. My husband is wanting to let his ex-wife move in with us ‘for a little while’ to help her get back on her feet. “Sue” is the mother of his two children and has joint custody. She recently got fired from her job, AGAIN, and my husband thinks it will be best for the children because Sue is in danger of being evicted because she hasn’t been paying her rent on time.

www.shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipstelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: DNA reveals family secret, resentment

Dear Amy: Information I received from my genetic testing revealed that my father had two other children while married to my mother within our supposedly “intact” family. I am allowing the picture I have of my past, my childhood and my family to (painfully) reshape my personal history, as this knowledge integrates into my whole self.
Relationship Advicenny360.com

Visit from boyfriend’s mom comes with uncertainty

My wonderful boyfriend and I have been together for nearly a year and a half. We have lived together almost since Day One. This is the second major relationship for both of us. (He is divorced). He’s planning a trip back home to visit family and take care of some business deals. I will not be going with him on this trip. When he returns, his mother will be coming with him. The issue is, there’s no definite return date for her. She overstayed her welcome in the past (before we were together) and turned a two-week stay into seven months.
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
Relationship Advicesnntv.com

10 Signs that It’s Time to File for Divorce

Originally Posted On: https://duncanfamilylaw.com/10-signs-that-its-time-to-file-for-divorce/. Every marriage has its ups and downs. It will always require work, and it will never be smooth sailing “til death do you part.” But sometimes, there comes the point when the work outweighs the rewards, and the thought of staying in your marriage is terrifying. If this is where you’re at, you may be wondering whether it’s time for you to go ahead and ask your divorce attorney to file those divorce papers. In that case, here are 10 signs you should consider.
Facebooktelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Saying ‘no’ to pushy house guests is seasonal

Dear Amy: How does one gently say “no” to an acquaintance who calls and wants to visit my area and stay in my home?. They have visited in the past and I am accommodating, but I have kept my actual feelings quiet, so they will be surprised when I say “no.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy