Orchid Ventures Announces Highest Month of Sales Closed in Nine Months

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Orchid Ventures, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Orchid') (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRF) announces that the Company has already reached its highest month in closed sales since October 2020 only 18 days into August. The Company reports over $545,000USD in sales closed so far for the month of August 2021. The sales come primarily from PurTec Delivery Systems product sales to cannabis companies in California, Florida, and Oregon. The Company reports that PurTec product sales are recurring in nature as the products are consumed by their customers and reordered regularly.