7-Year-Old Girl Killed In Go-Cart Accident
(Rockwell, IA) — The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says a seven-year-old girl has died of injuries she suffered in a go-cart accident last weekend. Deputies were called to the home three miles southwest of Rockwell Sunday at about 8:30 p-m. They were told Bryclynn Blue Blackdeer had been driving the homemade go-cart when it collided with a boat trailer. Rockwell-Swaledale first responders and the Mason City Fire Department joined deputies. The victim died before she could be rushed to a hospital.
