7-Year-Old Girl Killed In Go-Cart Accident

(Burlington, IA) — One person is dead and two are injured after a fire in a Burlington apartment. Fire crews found flames coming from the front of the two-story house Tuesday morning. The four-unit building suffered extensive damage and is considered a total loss. Officials say two occupants were taken to a hospital for treatment and one resident escaped unharmed. Firefighters found 44-year-old Samantha Hoenig during a search of the building. Hoenig was taken to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center where she later died of her injuries. The cause of the fire is investigation and is not believed to be suspicious.