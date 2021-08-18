Cancel
FDA: Dog Food Made in New York Led To Hundreds of Sick, Dead Dogs

By Bobby Welber
 7 days ago
Warning: We have photos of over 60 different known dog foods sold in New York that the FDA believes has led to the "illness or death of hundreds of dogs." On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a corporate-wide warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. after inspections of its manufacturing sites revealed alleged violations of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act that were shared across the sites.

