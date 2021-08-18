FDA: Dog Food Made in New York Led To Hundreds of Sick, Dead Dogs

We have had an awful lot to deal with these last 18 months or so with COVID-19 and the Delta Variant. Now we have to be aware of EEE! Wait, what the heck is EEE?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is nothing new but we should be reminded that it's something we could get from a mosquito bite and that bite could cause a rare brain infection and swelling! Worse yet, some of these mosquitos have been located in New York!