Dog Owner Warning Central New York Residents After Scary Encounter
A warning to dog owners in the Mohawk Valley area after a man had a scary encounter while on a daily walk. Chris Goodding lives in Litchfield and walks his dog regularly. While on one of his daily walks, a car with New Jersey plates pulled up beside him. "I had a white/silver SUV pull up alongside me on Townsend Road and there were five people in the car of Latino-American descent," Goodding wrote on Facebook.961theeagle.com
Comments / 0