Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mohawk, NY

Dog Owner Warning Central New York Residents After Scary Encounter

By Polly
Posted by 
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A warning to dog owners in the Mohawk Valley area after a man had a scary encounter while on a daily walk. Chris Goodding lives in Litchfield and walks his dog regularly. While on one of his daily walks, a car with New Jersey plates pulled up beside him. "I had a white/silver SUV pull up alongside me on Townsend Road and there were five people in the car of Latino-American descent," Goodding wrote on Facebook.

961theeagle.com

Comments / 0

96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Mohawk, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Mohawk, NY
Mohawk, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central New York#Dog#Rescue Dogs#Animals#Latino American#State Police#Quora Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Oswego County, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Mosquitos Carrying the Deadly EEE Virus Have Been Located in New York

We have had an awful lot to deal with these last 18 months or so with COVID-19 and the Delta Variant. Now we have to be aware of EEE! Wait, what the heck is EEE?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is nothing new but we should be reminded that it's something we could get from a mosquito bite and that bite could cause a rare brain infection and swelling! Worse yet, some of these mosquitos have been located in New York!
Buffalo, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Open Letter to Closed NY State Thruway Rest Areas by a Woman/Mom

We travel a lot along the New York State Thruway. My fiancee's family lives in Buffalo and we take many trips out to Western New York throughout the year. When I heard that the governor announced that they would be revamping and rebuilding the rest areas along the Thruway, I didn't really know what to expect until this past weekend. But something was clear, a man must have scheduled these upgrades.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

How To Beat The Heat Advisory In Syracuse At The New York State Fair

There's no question that it will be hot today at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. How can you beat the heat?. A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Central New York Wednesday (8/25) from 11AM until 7PM. This was issued from the National Weather Service out of Binghamton due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity. You can read more here.
Middleville, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Rare Hand Dug Herkimer Diamond For Sale On Ebay For $25,000

How much are you willing to spend on a Herkimer Diamond? Would you spend a few hundred, thousands, or $25,000?. Currently, for sale on eBay, you could buy "The Cactus." This is a museum Grade 240mm Genuine Herkimer Diamond Druze Plate. The specimen hails the name "The Cactus" due to its growth structure resembling a cactus. Here's the description from the seller:
Home & GardenPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Found The Strangest Thing In A Home While House-Hunting

Did everyone do this back in the day or is this just a one-house thing?. I don't mean to make anyone feel old by saying 'back in the day' in case, you actually did have this in your house. We were house-hunting the other day (I became a realtor during the pandemic and so we have been going into a ton more houses lately), and I have never seen this one before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy