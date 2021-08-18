Cancel
Google's Pixel 6 smartphone won't come with a charger in the box

By Tom Bailey
whathifi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle announced the Pixel 6 a couple of weeks ago, but a new report has revealed the firm's upcoming Android flagship won't ship with a charger. According to The Verge, Google believes that most people already have at least one USB-C charger so "there’s no longer a need to include one" with its phones. The Pixel 5a, which was unveiled yesterday with a headphone socket and huge battery, will be the last Google smartphone to ship with a charger in the box.

