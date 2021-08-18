Google's Pixel 6 smartphone won't come with a charger in the box

Google is bringing at least four new apps to the Galaxy Watch 4, and at least two of them will be exclusively available on smartwatches powered by Wear OS 3: YouTube Music and Google Maps. Both will arrive along with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, but they will not be available or Wear OS 2 smartwatches, at least for a while. The redesigned Maps app for Wear OS will make its debut on the Galaxy Watch 4. Aside from some obvious visual changes and some tweaks, the functionality of the new Google Maps app for Wear OS remains the same.