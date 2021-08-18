Cancel
Chery aims for L4 autonomous driving tech by 2025

just-auto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChery has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with BOE, an Internet of Things (IOT) innovation enterprise, as it embarks on a plan to develop highly autonomous vehicles by 2025. Chery says it has realized mass production of cars with L2.5 autonomous driving technology and put them on the market, and...

