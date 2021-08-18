The Sheepdogs return to the road with a small coffee shop gig

It boggles the mind as much today as it did 30 years ago when four unassuming rock bands from Seattle captured the hearts and minds of the entire world, forever changing the music industry. Soundgarden was first out of the gate. The Chris Cornell-fronted band had several years of indie success under its belt before signing to a major label in 1989. Its second album for A&M, “Badmotorfinger,” was scheduled for release on Sept. 24, 1991. Alice In Chains had also jumped to the majors, inking a deal with Columbia in 1989 that led to a mainstream breakthrough the following year via the single “Man in a Box.” Nirvana, local darlings thanks to 1989’s “Bleach,” released by Sub Pop, had signed with Geffen offshoot DGC in 1990. The band’s new LP, “Nevermind,” was also due out Sept. 24, and those in the scene who’d heard advance cassettes of it were cautiously optimistic about its potential commercial fortunes.