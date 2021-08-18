Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anniston, AL

Distinguished former Anniston pastor celebrates 100

Anniston Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne definition of a hero is a person of integrity who does right while facing the risk of personal harm. Such a man is the Rev. J. Phillip “Phil” Noble of Decatur, Ga. Noble is a former Annistonian who grew up with eight siblings on a farm in Learned, Miss. He celebrates his birthday today with family, friends and many memories of the opportunities he’s experienced during his lifetime, which include travels throughout six continents. He especially remembers the time he spent in Anniston, a time when many came to respect him as a hero.

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
City
Decatur, AL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Anniston, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Baseball Bats#Annistonian#First Presbyterian#The Civil Rights Movement#The Agnes Scott College#The Ku Klux Klan#Cambridge University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy