Distinguished former Anniston pastor celebrates 100

One definition of a hero is a person of integrity who does right while facing the risk of personal harm. Such a man is the Rev. J. Phillip “Phil” Noble of Decatur, Ga. Noble is a former Annistonian who grew up with eight siblings on a farm in Learned, Miss. He celebrates his birthday today with family, friends and many memories of the opportunities he’s experienced during his lifetime, which include travels throughout six continents. He especially remembers the time he spent in Anniston, a time when many came to respect him as a hero.