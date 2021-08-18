Mid-Atlantic Three Stars: August 18

“From the Spa” returns to keep you up-to-date on horses bred in the mid-Atlantic racing in Saratoga stakes. After a strong effort in the Grade III Shuvee, New Jersey bred Horologist returns to the Spa for the $120,000 Summer Colony Stakes. Like the Shuvee, the Summer Colony is run at a mile and one eighth on the dirt for fillies and mares four years old and up. With another crack at the Saratoga dirt course and this distance, Horologist is looking to finish the job this time around, after a tough defeat where she attempted to go wire to wire. A win here will put Horologist closer to breaking one million in career earnings, a very impressive milestone for this five year old bay mare by Gemologist – Cinderella Time, by Stephen Got Even.