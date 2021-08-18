Mid-Atlantic Three Stars: August 18
Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: TAPPIN CAT. Jamie Ness-trained Thundershook was the heavy odds-on favorite in Friday’s feature, a n/w3x allowance optional claiming race going long on the dirt. However, Tappin Cat won in a front-running upset. Angel Cruz put him on the early pace, and he cruised around the track to win in gate-to-wire style, crossing the line five lengths in front. It was the first win of the year from five starts for this Maryland-bred gelding. Thundershook ended up third, beaten 5 1/2 lengths. The winner is owned by Non Stop Stable and trained by Gary Capuano.www.theracingbiz.com
