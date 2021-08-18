Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Concrete Countertop Sealer – DIY Guide

homedit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are always trying to make our kitchens look as nice as possible. Remodeling a kitchen adds more value than remodeling any other room. This is because of the impression they make along with the components of a kitchen. The components of a kitchen are very expensive compared to those...

www.homedit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Sealer#Diy#Countertop#The Miracle Sealant#Safecoat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Apartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Home & GardenThe Spokesman-Review

Clear tips for clean windows

There’s no denying the beauty of professionally cleaned windows, but that spectacular sparkle comes with a price, and if you are looking to extend the time between professional visits or just need to touch up a few panes of glass, with a bit of patience and the proper equipment, you might be able to handle some of that dirty work yourself.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

How Much Does an Epoxy Garage Floor Cost?

If you’re tired of the plain concrete flooring in your garage, you may be interested in long-lasting epoxy flooring. Epoxy is a rugged and durable finish that will transform dull garage flooring into a gleaming surface. According to HomeAdvisor, epoxy garage floor costs range from $1,447 to $3,006, with the national average at $2,227. An epoxy floor is tough and resistant to oil, grease, and chemicals while protecting against scuffs and scrapes. This garage floor coating comes in a variety of colors and blends of decorative flakes. Epoxy is also available in metallic hues and customizable colors.
Home & Gardenhandymantips.org

Cleaning Tips for Every Type of Floor

Have you been thinking about cleaning your floors, but are dreading the task? Or maybe you’re not sure where to start. Don’t worry, we’re here to help! A little maintenance can go a long way when it comes to cleaning floors. Knowing how to clean floors the right way is the first step to getting them sparkling clean.
Home & GardenPopular Mechanics

The Best Garage Storage Ideas for Everything You Could Possibly Have

Organizing your home room-by-room is pretty much on everyone’s to-do list, and that includes the place where all the clutter lands: your garage. In order to transform your hoarder hub, you’ll need some effective garage storage ideas. From a place to put your power tools and gardening supplies to a designated space for car accessories and sports gear, there’s a storage solution for every single thing item hiding in your garage.
Home & Gardentodayshomeowner.com

Garage Ventilation: How to Easily Improve Airflow | Ep. 132

Garage ventilation — or really, lack thereof — is a common problem for homeowners. Think about it: The heat from your car acts as a generator when it reacts with hot, moist air in the garage. Then, mold and insects are attracted to this type of environment. Not to mention...
ElectronicsFast Company

How Heatworks built this tiny, no-plumbing-needed, countertop dishwasher

When a tiny new dishwasher was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2018, I immediately wanted one for my equally tiny house. The device, called the Tetra, could clean only a couple of place settings at a time, but it took up little space on a countertop, washed the dishes quickly, and didn’t have to be hooked up to plumbing. It also used very little water—far less than I was using to wash dishes by hand in drought-stricken California.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

Defying The Standards – Custom Countertop Height Kitchens

One size fits all rarely works, even when talking about furniture or other home-related products. Countertops are a good example. The standard height for a kitchen counter is 36” off the floor. While that may be OK for some people, in a lot of cases the counter can either be...
ShoppingHGTV

The Best Affordable Home Decor Websites

Whether you're trying a new trend, refreshing a room or decorating a new home, you don't have to spend a fortune on decor. There are tons of great stores to score home decor for a fraction of the designer price. We've rounded up our favorite websites to shop affordable decor, from area rugs to accent chairs to throw pillows. Shop our favorites below and treat yourself to new decor for a lot less.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

Pavers Vs Concrete Patio: Which Is Better?

If you can build a patio in your yard, then you are lucky. So before stressing about which type of patio you are going to build, take a deep breath and be thankful that you can build a patio at all. Because they are a luxury. However, when you do...
Retailgoodmenproject.com

Tips to Organize Your Garage

— Generally, the garage tends to be the unspoken storage space for all your unused things in the household. You will often find stacks of old items inside. It’s not a surprise for all broken items to hide in the corners. If you make the garage your spare storage space, maintenance is necessary to keep things in order.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

Elongated Vs. Round Toilet: Which is Superior?

When it comes to your home, your bathroom is just as important as any other room. It may be fun to talk about showers and tubs, but it can be embarrassing to talk about different types of toilets. But that’s silly. We need to normalize the discussion of everything. The...
ElectronicsPosted by
BobVila

Solved! How Does A Tankless Water Heater Work?

Q: I recently moved to a home with a tankless water heater, and I want to make sure I’m correctly maintaining it. How does a tankless water heater work, and what issues should I look out for?. A: Tankless water heaters are becoming more common in new homes. While hot...
LifestylePopular Mechanics

The Best Table Saws for DIYers and Professionals

Table saws can be used for a wide range of professional tasks and DIY projects. Although they are commonly used to cut wood, most table saws can also be used for a variety of other materials, such as tile and plastic. No matter what you’re sawing through, be sure to use a blade designed for that particular material.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

How Much Does It Cost to Install Vinyl Plank Flooring?

Vinyl plank flooring can be installed over existing flooring without needing to be glued or nailed down since it snaps together edge to edge. It’s common to use vinyl plank flooring as a faux wood floor option. Since it can be reinforced with urethane, it’s scratch- and stain-resistant. According to HomeAdvisor, the cost to install vinyl plank flooring ranges between $881 and $3,336, with the national average at $2,029. Vinyl plank flooring costs approximately $2.50 to $5 per square foot, and luxury vinyl plank flooring costs between $5 and $12 per square foot. Vinyl plank flooring is considerably more expensive than other vinyl sheet flooring that can run from $0.50 to $2 per square foot. Vinyl flooring professionals typically charge around $36 per hour, or $3 to $10 per square foot for labor, not including the materials needed for the project. Many homeowners choose to install vinyl flooring一whether it is vinyl planks, sheet, or tile一because it’s water-resistant, low maintenance, cost-effective, durable, long-lasting, and comfortable underfoot.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

DIY Outdoor Kitchen Countertop Options

Kitchen countertops can make or break a kitchen. They add value or take value away from a space. They can make you fall in love with a house! With so much power, you have to know how important they are. But did you know that you can have outdoor kitchen...
Home & Gardenveranda.com

The Eco-Conscious Countertop Brand You Need To Know

All this time at home over the past year has created a new wave of redecorating and renovating. A recent survey showed that a third of people reported doing some kind of home improvement project because of the pandemic. Guest rooms have become home offices, basements double as gyms. And, topping the list are kitchen and bathroom makeovers.
Home & GardenMan Made DIY

The Proper Way To Cut Vinyl Siding For Windows and Doors

Vinyl siding is an easy application that any do-it-yourselfer can tackle with a little practice. Vinyl siding is a forgiving material, it has the flexibility to adjust a perfect fit that steel or aluminum siding just can’t match. Metal siding will bend, crease, or dent if you try to force it into place, vinyl won’t, it just fits if you make the correct cut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy