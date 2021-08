I am starting to run out of ideas when it comes to this error - I have vCenter Server for Windows upgraded to the latest version (6.7.0.4800) and the Update Manager plugin is showing version (6.7.0.42173). I have read numerous articles and guides on what has worked for others (URL vs file, .zip vs .iso) and none of that seems to be working. The Update manager, however, is successfully pulling patches for my esxi 6.0 hosts..so not sure what the deal is. Logs don't provide me with anything of much use; error code doesn't even display in the Import window; nothing makes it beyond ~4MB upload (Local to the server OR on Remote PC).