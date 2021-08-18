Nodaway Valley O/M football preps for rise to Class 1A

(Greenfield) There’s plenty of new things for the football players at Nodaway Valley to adjust to this season.

The Wolverines have a new coach with Seth Comly, new teammates with the Orient-Macksburg sharing agreement, and a mostly new schedule with a move from Class A to 1A. Coach Comly reports a good start to practice. “Pretty good so far. Guys have been working hard. Everything we’ve installed they’ve picked it up pretty quick so it’s going pretty well.”

Comly takes over after serving as the program’s defensive coordinator last year. He’s been putting an emphasis on special teams. They are learning a new offensive scheme. “The big one for us is special teams and then installing our offense because it is different.”

The offense isn’t a major change, but it’ll put an emphasis on spreading the ball around. “It’s kind of more of a spread gun.” Comly says, “Really emphasizing throwing the ball and getting it all over the field.”

Coach Comly says he’s been impressed by the way all of the seniors have stepped as leaders. He mentions upperclassmen like Adam Ayase, Nathan Russell, Elliot Cooney, Avery Phillippi, and Boston DeVault among those that have stood out in practice. “Adam Ayase has definitely shown he’s come out and wants to make a name for himself. That whole senior class has come out and taken a leadership role. Nathan is throwing the ball really well. Elliot is working in the backfield for us as a running back. It’s kind of nice to see him get some touches on offense. Avery Phillippi put on a little bit of weight this offseason and that will help up front on the defensive line. Boston developed quite a bit and grew a lot over this last year also.”

The Wolverines start the year August 27th against Mount Ayr. The Wolverines carry some momentum over from their 2020 season. They are coming off of their first playoff appearance since 2013. They are in Class 1A District 7 this year joined by ACGC, Interstate-35, Panorama, Van Meter, and West Central Valley.