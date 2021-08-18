Cancel
Nodaway, IA

Nodaway Valley O/M football preps for rise to Class 1A

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Greenfield) There’s plenty of new things for the football players at Nodaway Valley to adjust to this season.

The Wolverines have a new coach with Seth Comly, new teammates with the Orient-Macksburg sharing agreement, and a mostly new schedule with a move from Class A to 1A. Coach Comly reports a good start to practice. “Pretty good so far. Guys have been working hard. Everything we’ve installed they’ve picked it up pretty quick so it’s going pretty well.”

Comly takes over after serving as the program’s defensive coordinator last year. He’s been putting an emphasis on special teams. They are learning a new offensive scheme. “The big one for us is special teams and then installing our offense because it is different.”

The offense isn’t a major change, but it’ll put an emphasis on spreading the ball around. “It’s kind of more of a spread gun.” Comly says, “Really emphasizing throwing the ball and getting it all over the field.”

Coach Comly says he’s been impressed by the way all of the seniors have stepped as leaders. He mentions upperclassmen like Adam Ayase, Nathan Russell, Elliot Cooney, Avery Phillippi, and Boston DeVault among those that have stood out in practice. “Adam Ayase has definitely shown he’s come out and wants to make a name for himself. That whole senior class has come out and taken a leadership role. Nathan is throwing the ball really well. Elliot is working in the backfield for us as a running back. It’s kind of nice to see him get some touches on offense. Avery Phillippi put on a little bit of weight this offseason and that will help up front on the defensive line. Boston developed quite a bit and grew a lot over this last year also.”

The Wolverines start the year August 27th against Mount Ayr. The Wolverines carry some momentum over from their 2020 season. They are coming off of their first playoff appearance since 2013. They are in Class 1A District 7 this year joined by ACGC, Interstate-35, Panorama, Van Meter, and West Central Valley.

Greenfield, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Russell, DeVault, Ayase among key leaders for Nodaway Valley/O-M football

(Greenfield) Nodaway Valley/O-M will play Mount Ayr on Friday night. The Wolverines are ready to get rolling according to coach Seth Comly. They return a lot in the skill positions on offense including quarterback Nathan Russell and wide receiver Caelen DeVault. “Nathan Russell is always in that conversation coming back as a three year starter. Caelen DeVault is always a big name. I think everyone knows about him. We have Adam Ayase who has had to slide into an offensive line position. We don’t know how many touches he’ll get, but he’s sliding into a big role for us there.”
Posted by
Western Iowa Today

Speed and quickness will be strengths for Riverside football

(Oakland) Riverside looks to use quickness to their advantage this football season. One of the keys to an eight game win streak last year was a stingy defense. They allowed only 9.6 points per game over their first nine contests of the 2020 season. “Up front we have Nate Messerschmidt, Wyatt Forsythe, and Jon Alff. They’ve done pretty good for us so far and hopefully they can bring us more. Our linebacker group is pretty much the same as last year with JJ Wilson, Brody Zimmerman, we moved Jace Rose into the inside, and we also have Rhett Bentley moving in there also. We are going to count on them alot.” Another linebacker from last year was Nolan Moore. Coach Darrell Frain says, “We have Ayden Salais in the back end at safety, Grady Jeppesen at corner, and Liam Fagan. None of them are very big, but hopefully our quickness can take care of business for us.”
FootballPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Trey Petersen handed the keys to the Exira-EHK offense

(Exira) Exira-EHK and Griswold get together in Week 1 football contest on Friday. Spartan head coach Tom Petersen says it’ll be a big challenge with everything that Griswold has coming back. “The thing that jumps out is their offensive front. They’ve got quite a few kids coming back and they have a big time playmaker with Cale Swain. I’ve watched him on film and he’s able to provide quite a few different looks for them to run some things. They have quite a few seniors. Turner and Stirek have been pretty impressive when I’ve watched them on film.”
FootballPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Playoff bid on the mind for ACGC football

(Guthrie Center) ACGC has made some steps in the right direction in recent years, but a postseason qualification eludes them. The Chargers will look to end that in 2021. Gavin Cornelison will be a go-to back in the backfield after rushing for 918 yards and 14 scores last season. The 5’11” 220 pound bruiser enters his third season as the featured ball carrier in a run heavy offense. Coach Cody Matthewson describes it as a thunder and lightning dynamic when you add in the speed and quickness of Charlie Crawford and Cayden Jensen. Crawford in 2020 posted 655 yards and five scores on 82 attempts. He averaged eight yards per carry. Brock Littler returns under center and will be guiding the show, “Brock is a phenomenal quarterback and completely understanding of how we want to run our offense. When you’ve got guys like that it gives so many opportunities for the other team to have to prep for you. I’m really happy with where we are at. I love being around these guys. They are a fun group of kids and I’m having a blast.”
Treynor, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Treynor returns deep, athletic football squad in 2021

(Treynor) Treynor opens the season against St. Albert on Friday night. Treynor coach Jeff Casey says the main goal for the team is to come out and play hard every night. “It’s a group that I usually don’t have to push them too much to do that. They are pretty self motivated. They like to play physical. They like the contact of football. We are just trying to focus on that right now. It’s been one of our big things the last few years is to play physical in everything we do. I’m pretty happy with where we are at so far.”
FootballPosted by
Western Iowa Today

CAM head football coach puts little stock in preseason #1 ranking

(Anita) The Cedar Rapids Gazette has CAM and Audubon ranked 1-2 in their preseason rankings for 8-player football. CAM coach Barry Bower is downplaying his team’s top spot in the poll ahead of their season opener against Fremont-Mills. “Preseason rankings don’t mean diddly. Our program has never gone farther than the quarterfinals so for somebody to rank us preseason #1 I don’t understand what the history is to be honest with you. You have to go earn it.” Bower says, “We’ve got our hands full on Friday. If anything, Fremont-Mills should be ranked #1 because of the tradition they have and they are the state runner-up.”
FootballPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK football looks to up win total in ’21

(Exira) Only three seniors are gone from last year’s Exira-EHK football team. It’s hard to know exactly what to expect after a season in which the Spartans had so many COVID-19 disruptions, but they do bring a lot back. “Obviously time will tell. We do have quite a few players that are coming back with experience, but you never know until you get out there and play against other competition. Our kids are really looking forward to that. I can’t fault them in any way as far as how they’ve been working in our practices. The kids are really getting after it.”
Avoca, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW anxious for game experience on the football field

(Avoca) AHSTW played just five football games last season and had three cancelled. The Vikings are chomping at the bit to get things started this year. Coach GG Harris reports players and coaches are getting after it and there’s a good vibe to start the season. “The kids are working really, really hard. They are hungry. I think they have a lot to prove to themselves and a lot of the kids that are back this year didn’t play a lot of football last year. They are excited to play the game.”
Riverside, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Kremkoski and Bentley return as big guns for Riverside football

(Oakland) After an 8-2 campaign in 2020 the Riverside football team won’t be able to sneak up on anyone this season. The Bulldogs turned the corner in the 3rd year under head coach Darrell Frain. Frain admits it’s unchartered water in the program’s recent history and not necessarily a spot they are comfortable being in. “You want to make sure the kids are all on the same page and not looking past anybody and thinking they don’t have to work as hard. As coaches we had to put them in their place. We have a lot of things to get better on and people are giving us a little more credit than maybe we need right now. We are just trying to take it day by day and get better.”
Griswold, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Griswold hungry to end losing streak in 2021

(Griswold) The Griswold Tiger football team has one big thing on their mind this season. The Tigers intend to pick up their first win since 2018. Coach Chase Wallace reports things are going a lot more smoothly in his second season at the helm. “We talk about how many we’ve lost in a row and how that’s in the past and it’s time to change it right now. I definitely think we were further along now than we were last year which is a great sign to see.”

