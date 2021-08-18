Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Fish fins are teaching us the secret to flexible robots and new shape-changing materials

By Become an author
Posted by 
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HKIx_0bV5xO3E00
Flying fish use their fins both to swim and glide through the air. Smithsonian Institution/Flickr

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea

Segmented hinges in the long, thin bones of fish fins are critical to the incredible mechanical properties of fins, and this design could inspire improved underwater propulsion systems, new robotic materials and even new aircraft designs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCxbf_0bV5xO3E00
The thin lines in the tail of this red snapper are rays that allow the fish to control the shape and stiffness of its fins. Francois Barthelat , CC BY-ND

Fish fins are not simple membranes that fish flap right and left for propulsion. They probably represent one of the most elegant ways to interact with water. Fins are flexible enough to morph into a wide variety of shapes, yet they are stiff enough to push water without collapsing.

The secret is in the structure: Most fish have rays – long, bony spikes that stiffen the thin membranes of collagen that make up their fins. Each of these rays is made of two stiff rows of small bone segments surrounding a softer inner layer. Biologists have long known that fish can change the shape of their fins using muscles and tendons that push or pull on the base of each ray, but very little research has been done looking specifically at the mechanical benefits of the segmented structure.

To study the mechanical properties of segmented rays, my colleagues and I used theoretical models and 3D-printed fins to compare segmented rays with rays made of a non-segmented flexible material.

We showed that the numerous small, bony segments act as hinge points, making it easy to flex the two bony rows in the ray side to side. This flexibility allows the muscles and tendons at the base of rays to morph a fin using minimal amounts of force. Meanwhile, the hinge design makes it hard to deform the ray along its length. This prevents fins from collapsing when they are subjected to the pressure of water during swimming. In our 3D-printed rays, the segmented designs were four times easier to morph than continuous designs while maintaining the same stiffness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEnLb_0bV5xO3E00
The segmented nature of fish fin rays allows them to be easily morphed by pulling at the bottom of the ray. Francois Barthelat , CC BY-ND

Why it matters

Morphing materials – materials whose shape can be changed – come in two varieties. Some are very flexible – like hydrogels – but these materials collapse easily when you subject them to external forces. Morphing materials can also be very stiff – like some aerospace composites – but it takes a lot of force to make small changes in their shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9ulj_0bV5xO3E00
It requires much more force to control the shape of a continuous 3D-printed ray (top two images) than to morph a segmented ray (bottom two images). Francois Barthelat , CC BY-ND

The segmented structure design of fish fins overcomes this functional trade-off by being highly flexible as well as strong. Materials based on this design could be used in underwater propulsion and improve the agility and speed of fish-inspired submarines. They could also be incredibly valuable in soft robotics and allow tools to change into a wide variety of shapes while still being able to grasp objects with a lot of force. Segmented ray designs could even benefit the aerospace field. Morphing wings that could radically change their geometry, yet carry large aerodynamic forces, could revolutionize the way aircraft take off, maneuver and land.

What still isn’t known

While this research goes a long way in explaining how fish fins work, the mechanics at play when fish fins are bent far from their normal positions are still a bit of a mystery. Collagen tends to get stiffer the more deformed it gets, and my colleagues and I suspect that this stiffening response – together with how collagen fibers are oriented within fish fins – improves the mechanical performance of the fins when they are highly deformed.

I am fascinated by the biomechanics of natural fish fins, but my ultimate goal is to develop new materials and devices that are inspired by their mechanical properties. My colleagues and I are currently developing proof-of-concept materials that we hope will convince a broader range of engineers in academia and the private sector that fish fin-inspired designs can provide improved performance for a variety of applications.

[Get our best science, health and technology stories. Sign up for The Conversation’s science newsletter.]

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Fin#Robots#Soft Robotics#Submarines#The Research Brief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
ScienceInverse

A major Einstein theory was just proven right, 106 years later

In 1905 Albert Einstein wrote four groundbreaking papers on quantum theory and relativity. One was on Brownian motion, one earned him the Nobel Prize in 1921, and one outlined the foundations of special relativity. It became known as Einstein’s annus mirabilis or wonderous year. But it’s Einstein’s last 1905 paper...
EngineeringWANE-TV

Robot changes color like a chameleon

Chameleons have long fascinated humans with their ability to change color depending on their surroundings. But the real life reptiles now have a technological rival. Researchers from Seoul National University have developed a so-called ‘soft’ robot which can also camouflage itself. Soft robotics uses materials more similar to biological systems...
Chemistrypasadenanow.com

Caltech, JPL Engineers Create Material Inspired by Chain Mail That Transforms from Flexible to Rigid on Command

Engineers at Caltech and JPL have developed a material inspired by chain mail that can transform from a foldable, fluid-like state into specific solid shapes under pressure. The material has potential applications as a smart fabric for exoskeletons, or as an adaptive cast that adjusts its stiffness as an injury heals, or even as a deployable bridge that could be unrolled and stiffened, according to Chiara Daraio, Caltech’s G. Bradford Jones Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Physics and corresponding author of a study describing the material that was published in Nature on August 11.
TechnologyScience Now

Tunable stiffness enables fast and efficient swimming in fish-like robots

You are currently viewing the abstract. Fish maintain high swimming efficiencies over a wide range of speeds. A key to this achievement is their flexibility, yet even flexible robotic fish trail real fish in terms of performance. Here, we explore how fish leverage tunable flexibility by using their muscles to modulate the stiffness of their tails to achieve efficient swimming. We derived a model that explains how and why tuning stiffness affects performance. We show that to maximize efficiency, muscle tension should scale with swimming speed squared, offering a simple tuning strategy for fish-like robots. Tuning stiffness can double swimming efficiency at tuna-like frequencies and speeds (0 to 6 hertz; 0 to 2 body lengths per second). Energy savings increase with frequency, suggesting that high-frequency fish-like robots have the most to gain from tuning stiffness.
Electronicsautomationworld.com

More Flexible Robots Allow for More Case-Packing Options

One of the most popular applications for robots in the CPG packaging environment is case packing. Today, with retail and other customers demanding a constantly growing range of case sizes, styles, and counts, including new formats such as retail-ready and reusable packaging, robots offer the speed, flexibility, and accuracy required.
EngineeringElectronicsWeekly.com

Morphing robots inspired by fish fins

Robots could benefit from research into fish fins at the University of Colorado Boulder. Engineer Professor Francois Barthelat has been examining the mechanics that allow fins to be flexible and stiff at the same time, with muscles at the base imparting smooth ripples that exert considerable force on their environment.
Scienceearth.com

Secrets of fish tails will help design underwater drones

By uncovering the secrets of how fish swim so efficiently at various speeds, scientists are getting ideas for the next generation of underwater drones. Typically, underwater vehicles are designed for one cruising speed – and fall short at other speeds. The technology is very limited compared to the impressive skills of fish, which swim well at various speeds by adjusting their tail stiffness. It would be very useful for underwater drones to move both quickly and slowly.
ScienceArchDaily

Could Volcanic Rock Be the Latest Material to Help Us Combat Climate Change?

Climatic conditions throughout the world are changing and with extreme temperatures and scarce resources becoming the norm, architectural materials and techniques are having to innovate to prepare for the future. 'Carbon to Rock' is an installation by IGNEOUS TECTONICS (Cristina Parreño and Sergio Araya) being presented in the 2021 Venice...
Engineeringautomationworld.com

Deep Learning Boosts Robotic Picking Flexibility

Gripping and manipulating items of diverse shapes and sizes has long been one of the biggest challenges facing industrial robotics. The difficulty is perhaps best summed up by the Polanyi Paradox, which states that we "know more than we can tell." In essence, while it may be easy to teach machines to exhibit a high level of performance on tasks that require abstract reasoning such as running computations, it is substantially harder to grant them the sensory-motor skills of even a small child in all but the most standardized and predictable environments.
SciencePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Robotic fish provides insights into locomotion and neuroscience

Researchers have created a unique robotic fish that swims like a lamprey, powered by a little Arduino hardware and coding. If you haven’t come across a Lampreys they are an ancient extant lineage of jawless fish of the order Petromyzontiformes. The robotic fish has been designed to provide insight into locomotion and neuroscience and has shown EPFL scientists a possible reason why some vertebrates are able to retain their locomotor capabilities after a spinal cord lesion. The finding could also help improve the performance of swimming robots used for search and rescue missions and for environmental monitoring.
ChemistryMorning Sun

Boosting the science of creating new materials

A four-year, $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will help a Central Michigan University-led team fix a long-standing problem in materials science. CMU physics professors Koblar Alan Jackson and Juan Peralta are leading the effort, accompanied by research teams from Temple University, the University of Texas-El Paso, the University of Florida and the University of Pittsburgh.
AgriculturePosted by
Axios

Robots are the new farmhands

Artificial intelligence and automation are the new farmhands as growers try to boost productivity amid soaring global demand for food, biofuels and other agricultural products. Why it matters: Farmers one day will be able to manage their fields from their kitchen table, using a smartphone or tablet to drive machinery,...
Trafficplasticstoday.com

Extrusion Basics: Mastering Material Changes and Shutdowns

Around the year 1900, cars and trucks began to share the road with horses and people. They usually kept to the right (or left in the British Empire, Japan, and Sweden), but there were no lights at intersections to stop the flow in one direction and allow flow in the other. That led to towers with traffic cops to keep order, more or less.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Scientists develop an energy harvesting technology based on ferromagnetic resonance

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from the Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka City University have succeeded in storing electricity with the voltage generated from the conversion phenomenon of ferromagnetic resonance (FMR) using an ultra-thin magnetic film of several tens of nanometers. The research was conducted under the leadership of Prof. Eiji Shikoh....
Environmentgeneticliteracyproject.org

How climate change shaped evolution in the Middle East

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Researchers at the University of Birmingham and the Wellcome Sanger Institute, along with their international collaborators, have uncovered signals in DNA that indicate a population boom in the Levant coinciding with the transition to agriculture and a population crash in Arabia as the region dried up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy