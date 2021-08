Creating a Radically Collaborative Environment: A CEO can’t do everything! What they can do, however, is create an environment where people collaborate effectively to ensure that everything does get done. Creating and maintaining a collaborative environment is one of the hardest jobs a leader will be asked to do, and one of the most essential. leaders can’t simply order Thou Shall Be Collaborative, and expect people to change. They have to be good at it themselves, practicing what they preach before then demand it from others. They also have to make sure that a critical mass of other key employees is also highly skilled at collaboration. It needs to be a high priority in both hiring and training decisions.