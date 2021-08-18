Cancel
NFL

Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Montravius Adams is trying to turn his career around in New England. It will not be easy.

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith training camp and preseason underway, the New England Patriots are fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 86 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in August and September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we are taking a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.

