Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

FDA: Dog Food Made in New York Led To Hundreds of Sick, Dead Dogs

By Bobby Welber
Posted by 
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: We have photos of over 60 different known dog foods sold in New York that the FDA believes has led to the "illness or death of hundreds of dogs." On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a corporate-wide warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. after inspections of its manufacturing sites revealed alleged violations of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act that were shared across the sites.

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Lifestyle
City
New York City, NY
Orange County, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Waverly, NY
State
New York State
County
Orange County, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
State
Illinois State
City
Philadelphia, NY
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucille Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#Dog Food Made#The Federal Food Drug#Hudson Valley Post#Hazard Analysis#Salmonella#Philadelphia Cream Cheese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Posted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hochul: New York is ‘Implementing New Masking Requirements’

During her first day as governor, Katy Hochul dropped some big news about masks. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 3.6 percent of all COVID tests in the previous 24 hours came back positive. The state's 7-day positivity rate is 3.13 percent.
Orange County, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Police Search For One of FBI’s Most Wanted in Hudson Valley

Police searched the area for a Hudson Valley man who's considered "armed and dangerous" and is one of the most wanted people by the FBI. In 2019, Eugene Palmer was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Palmer is wanted on a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the alleged murder of his daughter-in-law in September 2012.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Exciting Boat Cruises to Take in the Hudson Valley

My favorite part about the warm summer months are being in or around the water. Between swimming pools, lakes and local beaches, it’s the most perfect time to soak this up. The history behind the Hudson River always fascinates me. Named after Henry Hudson himself, this river, Hudson actually stumbled upon this body of water. Sailing along on the Half Moon, Hudson and his crew had no idea of their impact and efforts would be remembered in history for decades.
New York City, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Hospitals Ban Visitors Due To Rising COVID Cases

At least three hospitals and many other medical practices in the Hudson Valley will no longer allow visitors due to the rise in coronavirus cases. Nuvance Health, the company the operates Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hosptial, Vassar Brothers Medical Center, announced effective Thursday visitation has been temporarily paused due to rising cases of COVID.

Comments / 0

Community Policy