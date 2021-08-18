Cancel
Twitter Trials Letting Users Report Misinformation

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is piloting an option for users to report misinformation to the but not all flagged tweets will be reviewed by fact checkers, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. What Happened: The pilot is currently being tried out in the U.S., Australia and South Korea and the social...

