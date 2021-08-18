Gaming Technologies, Inc. and Ortiz Gaming Announce Deal for Online Bingo Games in Mexico and Latin and South America

Gambling is an activity that millions across the world take part in. It is so entertaining because of the one thing that is on the mind on every throw of the dice or draw of a card – there is a chance of winning big. No person can say they do not enjoy winning money (perhaps the less material of us could) as it offers most the chance to deviate from their life and buy things they could not normally afford. In some places, such as the UK, people can play freely. In regions such as the US though, there are several restrictions in place that stop people from being able to gamble. In some places like California though, changes are taking place, a clear example of changes can be found here. However, South America, in particular, is a unique case.