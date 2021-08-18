Cancel
Gambling

Gaming Technologies, Inc. and Ortiz Gaming Announce Deal for Online Bingo Games in Mexico and Latin and South America

 7 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ('Gametech'), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, announced today an ongoing software partnership with Ortiz Gaming to supply Gametech with some of the world's best online Bingo gaming content. The deal will initially cover Mexico with plans to expand to other parts of Latin & South America.

